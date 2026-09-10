Mailbag: Where does the offense need to improve?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
We know the Cowboys needed to improve their defense during the offseason. However, does the offense need to improve in any way this year? Pass or run blocking? Third-down efficiency? Improvement in the red zone? Getting off to a good start in the first half or second half? – Marty Monforte/Endicott, NY
Patrik: The red zone. I couldn't be more succinct or definitive. This is arguably the best offense in the league, and yet I watched them, time and again, march the ball downfield virtually at-will last season only to hit a brick wall once they got near or to the 20-yard line. It was the most bewildering thing to watch in real-time: an offense that exerts its will easily, until it gets close to its own end zone? Last year, the Cowboys were one of the worst in the league at scoring touchdowns from 20 yards out, and that has to be the focus of repair in 2026, because leaving points on the board is never a good thing — regardless of anything.
Tommy: Sorry to be repetitive here, but I'd agree that it's the red zone. This offense is way too good to stall out as many times as they did a season ago inside the 20s. The Cowboys made Brandon Aubrey the highest paid kicker in the league, but they certainly hope they don't have to trot him out as much for three points in 2026 as opposed to one.
I will throw another one at you for the sake of originality, though: The kind of "no man's land" area between the 40s around midfield. It's an area where the Cowboys are confident in Brandon Aubrey, and rightfully so, but those are tough asks of any kicker to make consistently. Plus, if it doesn't go through the uprights, your opponent is set up in great field position. It felt like there were a few of those instances in 2025.
Now, these are good issues to have in terms of what needs to be fixed for an offense as opposed to needing to improve an entire aspect of the unit like the run or passing game. There's ways to get better, but I'd expect the Cowboys to still be very strong again in 2026.
Mailbag
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