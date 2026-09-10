Mailbag: Where does the offense need to improve?

We know the Cowboys needed to improve their defense during the offseason. However, does the offense need to improve in any way this year? Pass or run blocking? Third-down efficiency? Improvement in the red zone? Getting off to a good start in the first half or second half? – Marty Monforte/Endicott, NY

Patrik: The red zone. I couldn't be more succinct or definitive. This is arguably the best offense in the league, and yet I watched them, time and again, march the ball downfield virtually at-will last season only to hit a brick wall once they got near or to the 20-yard line. It was the most bewildering thing to watch in real-time: an offense that exerts its will easily, until it gets close to its own end zone? Last year, the Cowboys were one of the worst in the league at scoring touchdowns from 20 yards out, and that has to be the focus of repair in 2026, because leaving points on the board is never a good thing — regardless of anything.