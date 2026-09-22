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Mailbag: Why the running game struggles?

Sep 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Why are the Cowboys having so much trouble getting the ground game going? We all know that not having Tyler Smith doesn't help, but that can't explain such poor production in consecutive games. T.J. Bass is no Smith, but he's a reliable and solid backup who could start for many teams. – Fred London/Morristown, TN

Kurt: Javonte Williams did have a 25-yard gain against Washington that was wiped out due to a holding penalty. If that play had counted, at least the Cowboys' yards-per-carry average would have looked a little better, topping 4 yards per rush. But you're right, Dallas' running game has had a rough time of it so far in 2026.

And the Cowboys are indeed fortunate to have T. J. Bass as their backup left guard, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer raving about him in yesterday's press conference. Clearly, giving Bass a second-round tender in the offseason and then turning down trade offers just before the season got underway were smart decisions. Pro Football Focus currently has him ranked as the 16th-best run-blocking guard in the league with a 71.0 grade. No doubt, he's been solid.

But he's not Tyler Smith, who many consider one of the NFL's top guards. PFF's run-blocking grade for him in 2025 was 81.0 during a season in which Dallas tied for sixth with a 4.6 yards-per-carry average. So far in this young season, the Cowboys' 3.6 mark ranks 26th.

Of course, Smith's absence is not the lone reason for the team's ground game stumbling out of the gate. After all, the Cowboys have made very little headway trying to run to the right side. In addition, both of their first two opponents, particularly the New York Giants, seemingly made it a point to shut down the Dallas running attack.

The Cowboys offense is going to live and die by Dak Prescott and the passing game, so there's no reason to panic just yet. Smith's absence, though, can't be overlooked. An already good offense will get that much better once he returns, especially when rushing the ball.

Nick: I wish there was just one quick answer, but there's really not. Maybe it's as simple as getting Tyler Smith back from injury, but I feel like there's more to it. And to be honest, that won't really help the situation for two more games since he has to sit out both Week 3 and Week 4 still since he's on IR-designated to return.

And I'll be honest, I thought they wouldn't miss Smith as much as they seem to right now. But there are some other issues. Brian Schottenheimer addressed it on Monday and said there is way too much movement backward on the O-line. There is a lot of push - going in the wrong direction. But he said there are things that just need "to be cleaned up." A lot of times, that means technique things.

Now, say what you want about the Giants and Commanders as football teams, but their D-line units are always pretty stout. I don't think the Cowboys have torched either team on the ground in recent years and that didn't change this year.

Schotty also said the plan was to come out and throw the ball over the yard and that's what they did. It was the most favorable mismatch and Dak capitalized with four touchdown passes and the passing game dominated the four quarters of play. But I think we all know there needs to be some consistency there in the running game. Personally, I'd like to see lead blockers - and not just tight ends. Hunter Luepke is a fullback - I think they should use him. Honestly, I wouldn't be opposed to using some D-lineman with some quickness, maybe an LT Overton or even Drew Shelton

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