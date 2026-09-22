Mailbag: Why the running game struggles?

Kurt: Javonte Williams did have a 25-yard gain against Washington that was wiped out due to a holding penalty. If that play had counted, at least the Cowboys' yards-per-carry average would have looked a little better, topping 4 yards per rush. But you're right, Dallas' running game has had a rough time of it so far in 2026.



And the Cowboys are indeed fortunate to have T. J. Bass as their backup left guard, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer raving about him in yesterday's press conference. Clearly, giving Bass a second-round tender in the offseason and then turning down trade offers just before the season got underway were smart decisions. Pro Football Focus currently has him ranked as the 16th-best run-blocking guard in the league with a 71.0 grade. No doubt, he's been solid.



But he's not Tyler Smith, who many consider one of the NFL's top guards. PFF's run-blocking grade for him in 2025 was 81.0 during a season in which Dallas tied for sixth with a 4.6 yards-per-carry average. So far in this young season, the Cowboys' 3.6 mark ranks 26th.



Of course, Smith's absence is not the lone reason for the team's ground game stumbling out of the gate. After all, the Cowboys have made very little headway trying to run to the right side. In addition, both of their first two opponents, particularly the New York Giants, seemingly made it a point to shut down the Dallas running attack.



The Cowboys offense is going to live and die by Dak Prescott and the passing game, so there's no reason to panic just yet. Smith's absence, though, can't be overlooked. An already good offense will get that much better once he returns, especially when rushing the ball.