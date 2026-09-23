Mailbag: Is more needed from the defensive line?

Mickey: So far, so would I and am sure so would this coaching staff. Sure would seem the Cowboys upgraded the talent on this defensive from last year, so maybe it's a lack of not having all previously playing together. And now adding to this defensive dilemma are the injuries. Chances are the Cowboys still will be without Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown for at least another week. And now, likely no Cobie Durant (hamstring) or P.J. Locke (plantar fascia tear), all suffered in Sunday's game. And while more of a special teams player, Marist Liufau and rookie corner Devin Moore still must miss two more games already on injured reserve. So, none of this helps. Let's see if playing in a third game helps the defensive production, especially against a team they know wants to run the ball down their throats.