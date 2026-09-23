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Mailbag: Is more needed from the defensive line?

Sep 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Despite all the additions on the defensive line, the Cowboys are still struggling to stop the run and generate a pass rush. Is it the scheme, talent or just a lack of making plays? Given the investments there, I would have expected more. – Steven Booras/Shreveport, LA

Mickey: So far, so would I and am sure so would this coaching staff. Sure would seem the Cowboys upgraded the talent on this defensive from last year, so maybe it's a lack of not having all previously playing together. And now adding to this defensive dilemma are the injuries. Chances are the Cowboys still will be without Malik Hooker and DeMarvion Overshown for at least another week. And now, likely no Cobie Durant (hamstring) or P.J. Locke (plantar fascia tear), all suffered in Sunday's game. And while more of a special teams player, Marist Liufau and rookie corner Devin Moore still must miss two more games already on injured reserve. So, none of this helps. Let's see if playing in a third game helps the defensive production, especially against a team they know wants to run the ball down their throats.

Tommy: I think it's a lack of making plays. When you invest as much into the defensive tackle room as the Cowboys, you're also going to get a lot of invested attention from opposing offensive lines. Does that mean Dallas' unit shouldn't still be winning on the interior? No, but I also don't think it's time to hit any panic button.

Yes, more is needed from Dallas' defensive line. Especially against the run. If the linebackers are going to struggle at times, which they have through the first couple games of the season, the Cowboys' defensive tackles and outside linebackers have to find ways to help them out a bit. Of course, Dallas' linebackers need to figure things out too.

All in all, I think Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark have been good to start the year, but not dominant. If they can become dominant, I think you see a lot of things start to improve on defense.

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