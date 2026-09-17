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Mailbag: What happens now at MLB?

Sep 17, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I hate that DeMarvion Overshown is hurt yet again. The guy just can't seem to catch a break. But there were already some concerns at middle linebacker, and now the position seems like it could be a real problem. Are you worried? Is it time to look for outside help?  Charles Williams/Wichita, KS

Patrik: You're about to get a heavy dose of rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, that's what. Overshown is set to miss a couple of games, most likely, and that means Barham, who got plenty of reps at the MIKE (middle linebacker) in training camp and the preseason, will continue in that role without Overshown.

The first regular season glimpse of this was when Overshown exited the game against the Giants. The fact Barham was the first to get the nod there goes to Christian Parker's confidence in the former Wolverine, but expect growing pains for a first-year green dot at the NFL level. I'm not worried about Barham's physicality whatsoever, or even his football IQ, but I am wondering how long it'll take him to shrink his rookie learning curve to avoid being outsmarted by veteran offensive coordinators.

Tommy: This is a great question because I think it's an incredibly important role. I agree with Patrik that Barham is the likely replacement for the green dot position, and I think it'll serve as good experience for the youngster to get that kind of a workload. It's a heavy responsibility. So, I would expect there to be some learning moments and rookie plays as you would come to expect from a young player. That's not to say Barham isn't capable of it, but it's different when you're in a game setting compared to practice.

I also believe the Cowboys will have multiple options in case they feel like a different voice is needed. I wonder if Dee Winters, who said when he arrived to Dallas that he had worked as a green dot in practice but not in a game, would be who the Cowboys lean on if they want a more veteran player. I also wouldn't be surprised if Curtis Robinson was elevated on game day to serve as another option too.

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