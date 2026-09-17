Mailbag: What happens now at MLB?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I hate that DeMarvion Overshown is hurt yet again. The guy just can't seem to catch a break. But there were already some concerns at middle linebacker, and now the position seems like it could be a real problem. Are you worried? Is it time to look for outside help? – Charles Williams/Wichita, KS

Patrik: You're about to get a heavy dose of rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham, that's what. Overshown is set to miss a couple of games, most likely, and that means Barham, who got plenty of reps at the MIKE (middle linebacker) in training camp and the preseason, will continue in that role without Overshown.