Mailbag: Will new culture be on full display now?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

When Brian Schottenheimer began coaching last year, he said he wanted the Cowboys to have the best culture in the league. It seems like this year that new culture is now on full display, and everyone is on the same page. What do you think? How many more games can culture alone win you? – Geoffrey Baldwin/Sanford, FL

Patrik: In my opinion, it's been on display all summer. Have there been any running headlines about off-the-field issues? Contract holdouts/hold-ins? Controversy of any kind? When the biggest bit of drama is attached to who's playing QB3 and a couple of routine transactions to get that person on the practice squad, it's safe to say that, for the Cowboys, of all teams, that's proof-positive that everybody is on the same page.