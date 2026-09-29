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Mailbag: How can the pass rush get better?

Sep 29, 2026 at 09:06 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Through three games, the Dallas defense only has two sacks, and none in the last two games. They seem to generate pressure but can't finish the job. Are you concerned, or do you believe it gets better? – Cameron Hamrick/Mint Hill, NC

Nick: It just has to, or the defense is going to have major problems all year. Yes, the pass rush has been better because the pressures are there and the defense has been actively chasing quarterbacks all over the place.

But like you said, there's only been two sacks and it feels like they're "almost" getting there just about every time. I've always said that "almost" can sometimes be included the "horseshoes and hand grenades" reference because you can affect the QB without actually getting the sack. Still, just two sacks in three games is not enough.

The silver lining here is that not all of these opposing quarterbacks are going to be as athletic as what they've faced. Jaxson Dart is a very mobile quarterback and both of Washington's guys you faced are slippery to bring down as well. Then of course, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson is the best to ever do it regarding running from that position.

So that might help moving forward as Houston's C.J. Stroud is not in that category. Still, I remember Eli Manning being one of the most elusive QBs in the pocket and I'm sure is 40 time probably didn't start with a 4 towards the end of his career. So the Cowboys need to keep getting pressure and mixing up the rotation. I feel like Ezeiruaku is on the verge of a breakout game. Not going to lie, after three games I thought we'd see more of an impact from Von Miller. But it hasn't happened just yet.

Kurt: Yes, it is a concern. Sacks aren't the end-all, be-all when it comes to pressure, but notching a few more sure would be nice. However, after three games, the Cowboys simply aren't threatening the quarterback enough overall, which, of course, doesn't help a secondary already weakened by injuries.

The 2025 season was a bit odd in that the Cowboys finished last in yards per pass attempt (7.7) and were tied for 22nd in sacks (35), but according to Pro Football Reference, somehow led the NFL in pressure percentage (31.2). And while the 2026 season is still young, things seem even worse, statistically. Dallas is tied for 23rd in pressure percentage (14.4) and is 30th in sacks (2) while currently ranking 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4).

With that said, I do think things will get better. Again, Christian Parker and his defense are still trying to figure things out. They've only played three live games together. You have to think that with more time, there will be some improvement. In addition, the Cowboys do have some young talent in Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence, and a handful of veterans who have certainly done well in the past. The team just needs them to find (or re-find) that pass-rushing magic on a consistent basis.

Fortunately, the upcoming schedule doesn't look quite as daunting as it did at the start of the season. Houston, Tampa Bay, Green Bay and even Philadelphia have all struggled to get going offensively. None are ranked higher than the middle of the pack as far as yards gained, and the Buccaneers, Texans and Packers all sit among the top 10 in sacks allowed with the Eagles 13th.

So hopefully the Dallas defense will have a chance to take a step forward and maybe raise those sack numbers to a more respectable total. At least they'd better. If the Cowboys want to have any success this season, they need to generate more pressure.

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