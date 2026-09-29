Mailbag: How can the pass rush get better?

Kurt: Yes, it is a concern. Sacks aren't the end-all, be-all when it comes to pressure, but notching a few more sure would be nice. However, after three games, the Cowboys simply aren't threatening the quarterback enough overall, which, of course, doesn't help a secondary already weakened by injuries.



The 2025 season was a bit odd in that the Cowboys finished last in yards per pass attempt (7.7) and were tied for 22nd in sacks (35), but according to Pro Football Reference, somehow led the NFL in pressure percentage (31.2). And while the 2026 season is still young, things seem even worse, statistically. Dallas is tied for 23rd in pressure percentage (14.4) and is 30th in sacks (2) while currently ranking 24th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4).



With that said, I do think things will get better. Again, Christian Parker and his defense are still trying to figure things out. They've only played three live games together. You have to think that with more time, there will be some improvement. In addition, the Cowboys do have some young talent in Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence, and a handful of veterans who have certainly done well in the past. The team just needs them to find (or re-find) that pass-rushing magic on a consistent basis.



Fortunately, the upcoming schedule doesn't look quite as daunting as it did at the start of the season. Houston, Tampa Bay, Green Bay and even Philadelphia have all struggled to get going offensively. None are ranked higher than the middle of the pack as far as yards gained, and the Buccaneers, Texans and Packers all sit among the top 10 in sacks allowed with the Eagles 13th.



So hopefully the Dallas defense will have a chance to take a step forward and maybe raise those sack numbers to a more respectable total. At least they'd better. If the Cowboys want to have any success this season, they need to generate more pressure.