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Mailbag: Will there ever be an international team?

Sep 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Nick Eatman
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What are your thoughts on these international games? Seems good for the league but maybe bad for the players. And do you think the NFL will ever have a team based outside the US? Where would the most logical place be?  Reggie Wilson/*Dallas*, TX

Patrik: My personal opinion is that it would be a logistical nightmare for both that team, traveling internationally for half of their games, and for whoever they'd face in a home game. For that reason alone, I understand why owner and general manager Jerry Jones effectively shot down the idea only days ahead of the Cowboys' matchup in Brazil against the Ravens.

Roger Goodell apparently wants to make that a reality in the future though, so that's important to note, because he is the commissioner, after all, but the approval of the owners play a big part in it as well. And if one of the most influential, Jerry Jones, isn't exactly buying into the idea yet, it makes you wonder what other owners are apprehensive about the idea. This isn't NFL Europe we're talking about and, hell, that spinoff league failed, and that's something else to consider in what will undoubtedly be a long conversation on this matter.

Nick: I think if you ask Roger Goodell this question, his answer would be - and has been - that the league wants to eventually go there. But, I think it sounds easier than it is. I really don't know if it makes sense logistically and it really could be a competitive disadvantage if the overall preference of players/free agents is to not play there. The travel on that team each week would be a challenge.

I mean, we're going through it as we speak - for one game - and it's not easy. Imagine having to do that 8/9 times a year. Now with anything, they'd figure out the best possible way to do it, but I just don't see that happening anytime soon. It would probably mean a current franchise would relocate and I have a hard time imagining that right now.

However, what I do see happening, especially if the NFL goes to an 18-game schedule, is to have 16 international games each year, with every time playing at least once overseas. I think that's going to be a regular thing and expect the Cowboys to playing

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