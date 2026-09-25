Mailbag: Will there ever be an international team?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What are your thoughts on these international games? Seems good for the league but maybe bad for the players. And do you think the NFL will ever have a team based outside the US? Where would the most logical place be? – Reggie Wilson/*Dallas*, TX

Patrik: My personal opinion is that it would be a logistical nightmare for both that team, traveling internationally for half of their games, and for whoever they'd face in a home game. For that reason alone, I understand why owner and general manager Jerry Jones effectively shot down the idea only days ahead of the Cowboys' matchup in Brazil against the Ravens.