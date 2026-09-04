Mailbag: How much will Brown contribute?

Nick: I think it's a fair question. It happens a lot with rookies that we talk about over and over during training camp and the preseason. And then when the season starts, they barely play at all and find themselves inactive for most of the games.

Could that happen with Brown? Absolutely it could. Let's be honest - he made the team because of the great plays he made on offense. But to get on the field, he'll need to be the best option on special teams. For now, the Cowboys are loaded at receiver and the spot to play him doesn't make sense.