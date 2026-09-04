Mailbag: How much will Brown contribute?

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Camden Brown obviously got everyone excited with his outstanding training camp, and he deserved to make the team. But how much do you think we'll actually see him contribute this year? After all, there's a lot of talent ahead of him in that wide receiver room and even on special teams. – Samuel Robertson/Dallas, TX
Patrik: Set your expectations appropriately when it comes to Camden Brown. I know he was a laser show in Oxnard and the preseason, but it's time for the big dogs to carry the load. That isn't to say Brown won't see targets from Dak Prescott beginning Week 1, because he will, but they'll be sporadic and most of his work will be done on special teams.
There is indeed only one ball to go around, and when you have Javonte Williams, Malik Davis, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy, KaVonte Turpin, Jake Ferguson and Brevyn Spann-Ford/Luke Schoonmaker to account for, that pushes Camden Brown's targets to the bottom of the priority list. The key for the exciting and excited rookie is to keep grinding away at special teams and, when he is targeted by Prescott, to make plays each and every time to guarantee more of those passes get thrown his way.
Nick: I think it's a fair question. It happens a lot with rookies that we talk about over and over during training camp and the preseason. And then when the season starts, they barely play at all and find themselves inactive for most of the games.
Could that happen with Brown? Absolutely it could. Let's be honest - he made the team because of the great plays he made on offense. But to get on the field, he'll need to be the best option on special teams. For now, the Cowboys are loaded at receiver and the spot to play him doesn't make sense.
Now, if he shows the ability to play well on special teams and he's valuable enough to take to the game and maybe play a little on offense, then let's see it. But my guess is that he'll probably be inactive for a lot of this season. And there's nothing wrong with that. I saw Miles Austin sit for a few years before finally making a huge splash in Year 4. And think about Ryan Flournoy was barely a factor for two years and now he's WR3 who won't play much special teams at all.
Mailbag
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