Mailbag: Surprised at release of Milton?

Tommy: A little bit, yes. I thought he was the better quarterback over the course of the offseason as a whole, but I'm not completely floored because I do think it was close. Milton played better in the preseason, but the coaching staff put this together looking at practice settings too, so that's why I think it may have been closer than most thought. Plus, I do think the 18 games of starting experience that Howell has played an important role in the decision Brian Schottenheimer and has staff wanted to go in, especially with how much they say they're trying to win now. I don't think it was an easy decision and I think Dallas wanting Milton back on the practice squad is genuine. If I'm Milton, I'd personally go to a team where there may be some more playing time available, which I do think can be the case for him.