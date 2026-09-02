Mailbag: Surprised at release of Milton?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
Were you as surprised as I was to see the team release Joe Milton after the progress he's made since last season? Do you agree with the thinking there? – Chris Chandler/Phoenix*, AZ*
Mickey: Not totally. Sort of thought the Cowboys were going to go with Sam Howell as the backup quarterback, based on the trust and experience factor, knowing if all things were equal and they were pretty darn close, that even though Milton had more developmental upside, if they erred, they would err on the side of Howell owning 18 NFL starts and Milton 0. And remember, this entire decision is not just based on what you saw in preseason games. They factor in all the practice sessions and the scrimmages, and then the locker room and meeting room interactions. Now the Cowboys would like to re-sign Milton to the practice squad and he did clear waivers, which must be sobering to him. Now it's up to Joe, the third-year quarterback likely having to weigh returning to the Cowboys practice squad vs. signing with another team's practice squad.
Tommy: A little bit, yes. I thought he was the better quarterback over the course of the offseason as a whole, but I'm not completely floored because I do think it was close. Milton played better in the preseason, but the coaching staff put this together looking at practice settings too, so that's why I think it may have been closer than most thought. Plus, I do think the 18 games of starting experience that Howell has played an important role in the decision Brian Schottenheimer and has staff wanted to go in, especially with how much they say they're trying to win now. I don't think it was an easy decision and I think Dallas wanting Milton back on the practice squad is genuine. If I'm Milton, I'd personally go to a team where there may be some more playing time available, which I do think can be the case for him.
Mailbag
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