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Mailbag: How will Parker use safeties?

Sep 03, 2026 at 09:11 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

How do you see Christian Parker using all the safeties the Cowboys have invested in? Particularly Jalen Thompson, P.J. Locke, Malik Hooker and Caleb Downs. Will we ever see them on the field at the same time?  Travis Burdette*/Mount Pleasant, SC*

Tommy: Great question. There's a lot in that room to use! I think the three you'll see on the field together the most will be Malik Hooker, Jalen Thompson and Caleb Downs.

Hooker and Thompson are your true starting safeties, and Downs will probably spend a lot of his time in the nickel spot. That said, I think you can see some movement at safety too when guys need a breather. Downs will probably play a little bit back there, and I wouldn't be shocked at all to see P.J. Locke at safety more than you'd expect while also being a strong contributor on special teams.

Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell could see some spot work at deep safety, but I'm expecting most of their snaps to come on special teams.

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