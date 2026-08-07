 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Practice studs vs. true players?

Aug 07, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
Temp-Mailbag_8_7

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

How does the coaching staff navigate players who are training camp heroes but during preseason games they don't deliver? I can't imagine having to decipher if a player is just a practice stud or someone who can actually translate that level of play to the field. – Ethan Canady/Iowa

Patrik: I don't know that there is a way to discern this. All a coach and front office can ever do is go by both the history of the player and/or what they're doing right now, in real time. It's impossible to know if an unknown training camp superstar (Cinderella story) will or will not translate onto the playing field during the regular season, because the latter hasn't arrived yet.

It does become a part of the roster cutdown conversation, however, especially when it turns to figuring out who you want on your practice squad and, as such, who you're willing to risk to waivers to get them there. If someone is having a damn good camp, you can't presume they won't translate that onto the field. Instead, you have to hope they can, even if it means putting them on the practice squad to buy more time to figure out if they can.

Nick: Let's not forget ... it's a two-way street. Your starting quarterback was the exact opposite of that. His rookie year - which is exactly 10 years ago - Dak was just average at best during the practices. He looked lost at times and didn't seem ready for the opportunity  in front of them. And then, the lights came on and he went to LA and played amazing against the Rams. From there, a star was born.

So I say that to remind us all that players are different and sometimes they shine more in game and sometimes it's practice. A lot of it has to do with the opposition they are facing.

Another thing to remember, coaches also see these players more than just with the pads on. They study them in walk-throughs and meetings as well. So they have a good understanding of what the player is, what he knows, what he's thinking and what he is mentally prepared for.

So if a player makes the team, doesn't make it, ends up on the practice squad or whatever his fate is, it's because of an overall evaluation from the coaches and staff.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Is acquiring someone worth it?

Would you wager future picks and the future of the players currently on the team to bring in a new player? If the Cowboys go out and make a big trade, then one or two players probably don't see the playing time they possibly need to fine-tune their skills. Is a move like that worth it?

news

Mailbag: Defensive player Cowboys can't lose?

Who are the undrafted free agent signings you are excited to see at training camp?

news

Mailbag: Are there enough padded practices?

With a limit of 16 padded practices in training camp, do you think that's enough for teams to be able to confidently assemble a roster?

news

Mailbag: Who is 'that dude' on defense?

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is trying to bring violence and attitude to this team. So who's "that dude"? Who is the guy who, if you had to walk into a rough bar at 2 a.m., you are picking on this current defense to make sure you get out in one piece?

news

Mailbag: What makes a successful defense?

I read your 20 Questions piece about whether the defense will be good enough to contend. Well, what does a successful defense look like to you? I haven't seen the Cowboys defense be constructed like this since I've started watching them. I love seeing all these run stoppers.

news

Mailbag: Battle for fifth wide receiver spot?

What are your thoughts on the battle for the fifth wide receiver spot? While I wouldn't mind seeing Traeshon Holden make the roster, I just have a feeling Anthony Smith will win the spot since he was a draft pick this year and he brings speed to special teams.

news

Mailbag: Undrafted free agents to watch?

Who are the undrafted free agent signings you are excited to see at training camp?

news

Mailbag: Who do you want to see make plays?

Is there a certain player who you want to see make some plays when the pads come on? We all know what Caleb Downs is going to do, but is there anyone else? And it doesn't have to be just the rookies.

news

Mailbag: Any ex-UFL players to keep an eye on?

Of the UFL player signings in 2026, is there a player that we should keep an eye on who might make an impact on this roster?

news

Mailbag: Bringing World Cup Passion to NFL?

We saw such passion from fans during the recent World Cup with constant singing, chanting and general cheering throughout every game. It looked like everyone was having such fun. Do you think the NFL, and in particular Cowboys fans, can ever reach that level of enthusiasm on game days?

news

Mailbag: Challengers to Turpin in return game?

Do you see anyone challenging KaVontae Turpin as a returner? Will he also have to stand out as a receiver to keep the job?

Advertising