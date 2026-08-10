Mailbag: Should Prescott be on the hot seat?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Dak Prescott is heading into his 11th season as the starter, and he has produced exactly two wild-card wins. Should he be taking some heat? – Bill Cronin/Concord, CA

Patrik: Overall, I can see this being a viable question, for the reason you stated: lack of playoff success. But the timing of it feels very weird. If the Cowboys' defense was at least worth two dead earthworms smashed together in 2025, they make the playoffs and Prescott (who was in the MVP conversation before Dallas' wheels fell off in December) would've had a chance to try and change the postseason narrative.

Has Prescott been perfect? Not at all. Has he been the leader of one of (and sometimes, the) best offense in the league, also making sure his INT-heavy season was an outlier? Yes, he has. At some point, however, the defense, one that let the Packers explode at AT&T Stadium with 27 points in less than two quarters in the 2023 postseason, has to be factored into the conversation. Can Prescott be better? Yes. Has he been good enough to make a playoff run? Give him the Texans defense, as one example and, well, would he not?