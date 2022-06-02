Barber Remembered As "Unbelievable Person"

The Cowboys released this statement Wednesday night: "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."

Beyond Barber's accomplishments on the field – he rushed for 4,780 yards in seven NFL seasons and made the Pro Bowl with Dallas in 2007 – Peete wants Barber to be remembered as an "unbelievable person."

"The guy showed up every day, had a smile on his face, came to work," Peete said. "If I could show anybody a model and a role to develop a running back to play in this league, it would definitely be Marion. The guy came to work every day, practiced hard every day, did a great job in the meetings every day. Obviously his name was "Barbarian" as a player. Very physical player as a runner and as a protector and had the ability to run routes out of the backfield. Very unique in that way.

"But I think the thing that maybe a lot of you don't know about him is that he was an unbelievable person. He'd give you the shirt off his back, invite people over to his house, cook dinner for them. He would stop by my home, play with my kids when they were young. Very personable in that way.