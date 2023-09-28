Micah Parsons named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Three games into his third pro season, Micah Parsons has exploded out of the gates, registering four sacks and 15 quarterback pressures so far this year

In doing so, the league has named Parsons NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.

This is actually the first time Parsons has received this award and just the fourth Cowboys player to claim this honor.

Sean Lee won the award twice in 2011 and 2013, while DeMarcus Lawrence won it in 2017 and Trevon Diggs had the honor in 2021.

Parsons is no stranger to these types of awards, winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month twice during the 2021 season for November and December. Parsons, a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection, has always won NFC Defensive Player of the Week three times in his career, including once this year for his play in Week 2 against the Jets.

The Cowboys have Parsons credited for 10 sacks, two for loss, four sacks, 15 pressures, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.