Mick Shots: Putting The Pieces Back Together Again

FRISCO, Texas – What a difference six days make in the wild and woolly first eight days of free agency this year. With money being thrown around as if celebratory confetti and prominent players relocating faster than those college kids running through the nouveau transfer portal turnstiles.

Why, it was just this past Friday afternoon when we played the who game with the slow-starting Cowboys, as in just who would they have playing this position or that position if the season was starting the next day?

And several of the vacancies were of their own doing, trading away No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, eventually releasing starting right tackle La'el Collins, failing to convince defensive end Randy Gregory to stay put, turning their backs on starting right guard Connor Williams and realizing fourth receiver Cedrick Wilson had become too rich for their blood.

But now look, the Cowboys chipping away as if some overzealous woodpecker, filling their roster potholes faster than any infrastructure bill could possibly move through congress while minimizing their draft-day desperation.

Needed a veteran wide receiver to cover themselves, especially if Michael Gallup has not recovered in time from his ACL surgery to start the season? Signed four-year veteran wideout James Washington.

Needed a more veteran-type pass rusher at defensive end? Not only brought in veteran Dante Fowler, but also retained one of their own, signing back Dorance Armstrong.

Needed a punter? Splurged to re-sign their Pro Bowler from last year, Bryan Anger, who only set the franchise records with a 44.6-yard net average and a 48.4 gross average.

Needed desperately another linebacker? Re-signed another of their own, Leighton Vander Esch.

Needed to squeeze last year's leading tackler back onto the roster? Re-signed big safety/linebacker Jayron Kearse to go with already having re-signed safety Malik Hooker.

Needed to add some veteran depth at defensive tackle? Just got that done by re-signing 14-game starter Carlos Watkins.

Yep, all that since early Friday afternoon.

Nibble, nibble, nibble, and did so by not signing any of these guys to deals longer than Anger's three years. And unless something extravagant and unexpected has transpired with unannounced deals to Washington and Fowler, none of these 2022 salary cap hits likely will exceed that $3.38 million of Armstrong's. And if so, not by much.

In fact, though re-signing Gallup to a five-year, $57 million deal, his 2022 cap hit comes in at just $4.5 million, meaning the most exorbitant move has been franchising tight end Dalton Schultz for $10.9 million, but likely just a placeholder until working out a long-term deal to lessen that first-year cap hit.

Now then, if indeed the Cowboys had to play tomorrow, the starting defensive ends would be DeMarcus Lawrence and Armstrong/Fowler. At defensive tackle, a rotation of Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizuwa, Watson, Trysten Hill and Quinton Bohanna. At linebacker, Micah Parsons and Vander Esch, with Luke Gifford a third if needed. At safety, a combination of Kearse, Hooker and Donovan Wilson.

On offense, aside from the obvious, it would be the intended Terence Steele at right tackle, with work to be done at left guard, though, but for tomorrow, that would be Connor McGovern. At tight end that would be Schultz, Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle. That then leaves wide receiver, where CeeDee Lamb must become the guy, with Washington and then maybe Noah Brown until Gallup is ready to go and for sure eyes wide open the first two days of the draft.

Oh, punter. It's Anger, with kicker TBD.

This is not to minimize the losses of Cooper and Gregory, but at least at this point, taking a shot at contending for the elusive back-to-back NFC East titles should be expected just the same.

Going from dire straits to at least palatable in six days.

Cap Limitations: There seems to be this notion the Cowboys have beaucoup cap space available, a couple of tracking sites suggesting around $20 million. Not really. Spotrac suggesting $21 million has not figured in the cap charges as of Wednesday noon for Washington, Fowler, Anger, Kearse and Watkins. Those five guys at least should average around $2 million each, so that's another $10 million. Plus, the Cowboys will need a projected $9.6 million pool to facilitate nine draft picks, four of those fifth rounders. That should be covered by the $10 million base salary they get back after June 1 for the release of Collins. And you must have money left over once the season starts for a practice squad and season-long operating expenses, since last year the Cowboys had 72 players drawing at least minimums on the 53-man roster. So, let's not get carried away with this notion that they still have room to afford big-buck free agents. And remember signing these types is not just about this year, but about the next and the next when Dak Prescott's cap charge in 2023 goes up to $49 million.

And the last word goes to a man of few words, Dorance Armstrong, conducting an over-the-phone interview with media members after the unrestricted free agent re-signed with the Cowboys on his two-year, $12 million deal, receiving a $4.5 million signing bonus – more money than the $3.1 million he earned over his first four seasons with the Cowboys as a fourth-round draft choice in 2018.

When asked what this meant to him, Armstrong said, "Everything, man. Obviously, this is every NFL player's dream just to reach the second contract no matter where or what it is. This is a huge blessing, and I'm blessed to be able to stay here in Dallas."