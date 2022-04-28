One Final Look At 20 "Possible Picks" For Cowboys

Throughout the last month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has compiled a projection of who the Cowboys might target with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The list ranges from possible Top 10 selections to players slotted toward the back end of the first round in an effort to present a variety of scenarios of how Draft Night might play out.

Overall, we named 20 players, ranging from offensive line prospects including Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green and Tyler Smith to wide receivers such as Chris Olave, Jamison Williams and Treylon Burks.