One Final Look At 20 "Possible Picks" For Cowboys

Apr 28, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Throughout the last month, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has compiled a projection of who the Cowboys might target with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The list ranges from possible Top 10 selections to players slotted toward the back end of the first round in an effort to present a variety of scenarios of how Draft Night might play out.

Overall, we named 20 players, ranging from offensive line prospects including Zion Johnson, Kenyon Green and Tyler Smith to wide receivers such as Chris Olave, Jamison Williams and Treylon Burks.

With the big day finally upon us, here's a look at the full list of possibilities, as we seek to familiarize ourselves with the player who will hear his name called Thursday night.

Possible Pick: Best Position For BC's Zion Johnson?

Position flex is a vital aspect for most draft prospects but none seem to have more than Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson. He's a target for the Cowboys at No. 24. He can play guard, tackle and possibly center.

Possible Pick: Does Anyone Agree On Linderbaum?

Widely regarded as one of the cleanest prospects in this draft, there still seems to be a difference of opinion on Tyler Linderbaum's draft stock. What will that mean on Thursday night?

Possible Pick: Georgia Safety Always Around The Ball

Georgia will have several defensive players picked in the first round and one of them is safety Lewis Cine, who stood out in the team's biggest game.

Possible Pick: Jaquan Brisker Has Kearse-Like Skills

The Cowboys feel good about the safety position heading into the draft, but former Penn State captain Jaquan Brisker is a talented prospect with skills that might remind you of a certain Cowboys starter.

Possible Pick: Does McDuffie Have Enough Size?

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie feels like one of the most under-discussed prospects at the top of this draft, but he could be a big-time addition to the Dallas secondary.

Possible Pick: MSU's Cross Could Be Worth A Trade

Last week, Jerry Jones didn't dismiss a trade-up scenario in the first round and if that happens, a player such as Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross could be worth the move.

Possible Pick: Drake London Might Lead WR Class

In a talented wide receiver draft class, former USC star Drake London is starting to get top-10 buzz after a big year for the Trojans last season.

Possible Pick: Tulsa's Smith Has Guard-Tackle Flex

The Cowboys need guard help right away, but could use a tackle for the future. A player like Tulsa's Tyler Smith could fix both needs.

Possible Pick: How High Does Sam Williams Go?

If the Cowboys can't find an edge rusher in the first round of the draft, Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams could present an intriguing option on Day 2.

Possible Pick: Utah LB Lloyd Lights Up Stat Sheet

If the Cowboys decide to add some depth to the linebacker spot, a player like Utah's Devin Lloyd would be a great fit, especially since many are evaluating him as the draft's best linebacker.

Possible Pick: Is Jameson Williams The Best WR?

Jameson Williams' exact draft range is uncertain after January knee surgery, but once he's healthy, the former Alabama star could emerge as the best receiver in this year's class.

