Possible Pick: MSU's Cross Could Be Worth A Trade

Where He's Projected:

Cross is definitely a first-round prospect, and probably won't be around when the Cowboys pick at No. 24. But stranger things have happened where a player might slip in the draft and a team decides to moves up a few slots. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said just last week that he sees a scenario in which he would trade up in the draft and a player like Cross could be good enough to do that. He's got the size and then a rare combination of experience and youth, having played only 25 games in his career. Still, Cross was an All-Freshman SEC standout in 2020 and then All-American this past season.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

If the Cowboys figured out a way to get Cross, he'd probably be an immediate Day 1 starter. Now, what that does for the rest of linemen remains to be seen. But Cross would be a cornerstone tackle and probably eventually take over for Tyron Smith at some point. Cross would likely develop into an improved run blocker but he's one of the best pass blockers in this draft. His experience in Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense helped him become a dominant blocker in passing situations