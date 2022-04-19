Possible Pick: MSU's Cross Could Be Worth A Trade

Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late-April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.)

  • Name: Charles Cross
  • Position: OT
  • College: Mississippi State
  • Height/Weight: 6-4 /307
  • Did You Know? Cross made first-team All-American in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore, just his second season at MSU.

Where He's Projected:

Cross is definitely a first-round prospect, and probably won't be around when the Cowboys pick at No. 24. But stranger things have happened where a player might slip in the draft and a team decides to moves up a few slots. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said just last week that he sees a scenario in which he would trade up in the draft and a player like Cross could be good enough to do that. He's got the size and then a rare combination of experience and youth, having played only 25 games in his career. Still, Cross was an All-Freshman SEC standout in 2020 and then All-American this past season.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

If the Cowboys figured out a way to get Cross, he'd probably be an immediate Day 1 starter. Now, what that does for the rest of linemen remains to be seen. But Cross would be a cornerstone tackle and probably eventually take over for Tyron Smith at some point. Cross would likely develop into an improved run blocker but he's one of the best pass blockers in this draft. His experience in Mike Leach's Air-Raid offense helped him become a dominant blocker in passing situations

Kyle Youmans' Report: One of those players that looks better and better as the game goes along. Take against Texas A&M for instance. DeMarvin Leal got his lumps in early, then Cross really handled the top prospect well the rest of the game. Went against both Alabama and Texas A&M in back to back weeks and still put up great performances. There is a lot to like about Cross as a pro, seeing that he improved so much in just two seasons at the collegiate level.

