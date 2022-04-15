Possible Pick: Tulsa's Smith Has Guard-Tackle Flex

Where He's Projected:

Tyler Smith is another intriguing prospect for different reasons. The biggest question mark with him is "where will he play?" Right now, he's a tackle because that's where he lined up for two seasons at Tulsa. But the competition he faces in the American Athletic Conference obviously isn't the same as the Power 5 schools and certainly not the NFL. The speed rushers on the outside weren't in front of Smith all the time and so that's why he's being projected to play guard, at least right away. That alone could drop him into the second round but he's a player that could sneak into the first.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

He's got what the Cowboys need on the line – size. Smith is a huge player and can dominate his opponent with his strength alone. Now, in the NFL, he's going to have to develop better technique and leverage but with his starting point, he's got enough to work with if you're the Cowboys and the O-line coach. Smith is probably a plug-and-play guard right now who can eventually step in and play tackle down the road.