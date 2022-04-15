Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Tulsa's Smith Has Guard-Tackle Flex

Apr 15, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late-April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith.)

  • Name: Tyler Smith
  • Position: G/T
  • College: Tulsa
  • Height/Weight: 6-5 /325
  • Did You Know? Smith was a Freshman All-American in 2020 and made first-team All-AAC in 2021 before declaring for the NFL Draft as a redshirt sophomore.

Where He's Projected:

Tyler Smith is another intriguing prospect for different reasons. The biggest question mark with him is "where will he play?" Right now, he's a tackle because that's where he lined up for two seasons at Tulsa. But the competition he faces in the American Athletic Conference obviously isn't the same as the Power 5 schools and certainly not the NFL. The speed rushers on the outside weren't in front of Smith all the time and so that's why he's being projected to play guard, at least right away. That alone could drop him into the second round but he's a player that could sneak into the first.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

He's got what the Cowboys need on the line – size. Smith is a huge player and can dominate his opponent with his strength alone. Now, in the NFL, he's going to have to develop better technique and leverage but with his starting point, he's got enough to work with if you're the Cowboys and the O-line coach. Smith is probably a plug-and-play guard right now who can eventually step in and play tackle down the road.

Kyle Youmans' Report: As imposing and aggressive of a player in the entire draft class. Put him up there with Ikem Ekwonu and Trevor Penning as the bullies on the offensive line. His technique isn't always perfect but his strength is notable and should be a big pull for most teams who need a bruiser on the offensive line. Played left tackle during his time at Tulsa but translates more as a scheme-versatile and positional flex sort of player.

