Possible Pick: Is Jameson Williams The Best WR?

Where He's Projected:

That's still up for debate two and a half weeks before draft night. But most outside draft observers seem pretty confident that Williams will get selected somewhere in the first round, and possibly well before the Cowboys' pick at No. 24. The only wrench is Williams' injury situation. He tore the ACL in his left knee during the Tide's national championship loss to Georgia on Jan. 11 and hasn't been able to participate in any pre-draft workouts, though he recently told reporters that his rehab is ahead of schedule and he's pushing to return by training camp.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Once Williams is fully healthy, there's little question he'll have an immediate impact for any team that drafts him. The biggest reason might be speed. Williams told reporters he would've been the fastest participantat last month's NFL Combine, and his college tape proves that's a realistic claim. Last year, 11 of his 15 touchdowns were 70-plus-yard gains, an Alabama record. The Cowboys have an obvious need for receiver depth after trading Cooper to the Browns and losing key reserve Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. They re-signed Noah Brown and signed four-year veteran James Washington. But starter Michael Gallup could miss the start of the season after having successful ACL surgery in February. There's already a lot of production to replace without factoring in Gallup's uncertain timetable, though the Cowboys sound confident he won't miss much regular-season time, if any. Either way, a healthy Williams would step in and help the passing game take the top off opposing defenses.