Possible Pick: Does McDuffie Have Enough Size?

Where He's Projected:

If McDuffie was a little bit taller or a little bit longer, he'd be getting his deserved publicity as one of the best corners in this draft class. His only knock next to fellow first-round prospects like "Sauce" Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. is his 5'10 frame. Underestimate him at your own risk, though. McDuffie is one of the cleanest prospects in this class and has a chance to be a Top 20 pick. If he happens to fall, it would still be a surprise to see him drop out of the first round.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

It's fair to wonder if McDuffie's size limitations would drop his stock in the Cowboys' eyes, given what we know about their preferences. Even still, it's plausible he could be the best player left on the board when they come up on the clock at No. 24 overall. Obviously, cornerback has become a bit more of an issue than it was a week ago, as the legal issues surrounding Kelvin Joseph have thrown his long-term future into question. If they like McDuffie enough to draft him, the Cowboys could insure themselves in that regard while also adding a rookie corner who's talented enough to push for starting time.