Possible Pick: What Is Derek Stingley's Range?

Where He's Projected:

After he made 15 starts and tallied six interceptions for LSU's 2019 national championship team as a true freshman, Stingley had the look of a future Top 5 pick. The rest of his college career wasn't so stellar, however, as both his 2020 and 2021 seasons were cut short by injury. After breaking up 15 passes in 2019, he managed just five more in the next two years. Because of this, his stock has slipped a bit since his amazing debut season. All of that said, the top-tier talent is still there, as Stingley posted a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash and a 38.5-inch vertical last week at his Pro Day, just a few weeks removed from finishing his recovery from a Lisfranc injury. That talent alone will likely make him a Top 15 pick, but it's also fair to say that Stingley is one of the most polarizing prospects in this draft and it's hard to project exactly where he might go.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Drafting Stingley to this roster would be the definition of selecting the best player available. If he does somehow slip to the No. 24 slot, he'd very likely be the most talented prospect left on the board. Strictly speaking, cornerback is not a big position of need for the Cowboys, who just drafted Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright last year. But Stingley has the potential to start opposite from Trevon Diggs right away, and would give the Cowboys one of the most talented corner duos in the league. It'd also be a pick that could allow them to save money on the salary cap, as having Stingley on the roster would give them the flexibility to shed some of their veteran salaries.