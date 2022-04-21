Possible Pick: Jaquan Brisker Has Kearse-Like Skills

Where He's Projected:

Brisker's name is a little scattered in mock drafts, listed anywhere from late first round to late second round where the Cowboys happen to reside at No. 24 and 56, respectively. A deep draft is probably the reason for the variance in projections, but perhaps Brisker's NFL Combine experience is a contributing factor, too. He injured his back during the bench press in Indianapolis and couldn't finish all of his drill work, though he was a full participant at his March 24 pro day and ran an impressive 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Versatility. Think about what made Jayron Kearse such a vital part of the defense last year: his ability to play in the box or cover tight ends across the field. Brisker showed in college that he can impact a game at multiple spots, too. In addition to his coverage stats, he was a force against the run for the Nittany Lions last season, posting 5.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts. The Cowboys feel good about their depth and talent at safety, having re-signed Kearse and Malik Hooker in March. Purely from a scheme fit perspective, though, Brisker has the type of skill set that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to appreciate when coaching DBs.