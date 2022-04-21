Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Jaquan Brisker Has Kearse-Like Skills

Apr 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks -- from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.)

  • Name: Jaquan Brisker
  • Position: Safety
  • College: Penn State
  • Height/Weight: 6-1 / 199
  • Did You Know? Various media outlets voted Brisker an All-America and All-Big-Ten selection in 2021, his third and final season at Penn State, where he posted 64 tackles, five pass breakups, two interceptions and one fumble recovery, according to his school bio.

Where He's Projected:

Brisker's name is a little scattered in mock drafts, listed anywhere from late first round to late second round where the Cowboys happen to reside at No. 24 and 56, respectively. A deep draft is probably the reason for the variance in projections, but perhaps Brisker's NFL Combine experience is a contributing factor, too. He injured his back during the bench press in Indianapolis and couldn't finish all of his drill work, though he was a full participant at his March 24 pro day and ran an impressive 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Versatility. Think about what made Jayron Kearse such a vital part of the defense last year: his ability to play in the box or cover tight ends across the field. Brisker showed in college that he can impact a game at multiple spots, too. In addition to his coverage stats, he was a force against the run for the Nittany Lions last season, posting 5.5 tackles for loss in 12 starts. The Cowboys feel good about their depth and talent at safety, having re-signed Kearse and Malik Hooker in March. Purely from a scheme fit perspective, though, Brisker has the type of skill set that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn seems to appreciate when coaching DBs.

Kyle Youmans' Report: One-hit wonder for Penn State as a one-year starter who played minimally the previous couple of years. He started his collegiate career at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania before making the move to the Big Ten. His versatility as a free safety with blitzing ability makes him a coveted target for anyone who wants to disguise a defense.

