Possible Pick: Drake London Might Lead WR Class

Where He's Projected:

Many mock drafts project London as the first or second wide receiver taken in this year's class, possibly as early as the 10-15 picks.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

London has terrific size for the next level, he played multiple receiver positions in college, and he was a consistent player for USC, catching at least one pass in 21 straight games dating back to his 2019 freshman season. If there's a common question about his NFL potential, it's that he doesn't have game-breaking speed. But his production for the Trojans is undeniable, and a little like Cowboys starter Michael Gallup, he has a knack for making plays despite tight coverage.

The Cowboys' wide receiver situation is well-documented: They traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, key reserve Cedrick Wilson signed with the Dolphins in free agency, and with Gallup working back from February ACL surgery, depth is a question mark. If London indeed is a top 10-15 prospect, he'd be out of Dallas' range at No. 24. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones did say last week, generally speaking, that he'd be open to trading up somewhere in the first three rounds. But receiver also looks like a fairly deep position where the team could find help even if it's not on Day 1.