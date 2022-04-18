Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Drake London Might Lead WR Class

Apr 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is USC wide receiver Drake London.)

  • Name: Drake London
  • Position: Wide Receiver
  • College: USC
  • Height/Weight: 6-4 / 219
  • Did You Know? London had an All-American season as a junior in 2021, catching 88 passes for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games before breaking his ankle on Halloween against Arizona. The injury has healed, but London opted not to run the 40-yard dash at his USC pro day last week.

Where He's Projected:

Many mock drafts project London as the first or second wide receiver taken in this year's class, possibly as early as the 10-15 picks.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

London has terrific size for the next level, he played multiple receiver positions in college, and he was a consistent player for USC, catching at least one pass in 21 straight games dating back to his 2019 freshman season. If there's a common question about his NFL potential, it's that he doesn't have game-breaking speed. But his production for the Trojans is undeniable, and a little like Cowboys starter Michael Gallup, he has a knack for making plays despite tight coverage.

The Cowboys' wide receiver situation is well-documented: They traded Amari Cooper to the Browns, key reserve Cedrick Wilson signed with the Dolphins in free agency, and with Gallup working back from February ACL surgery, depth is a question mark. If London indeed is a top 10-15 prospect, he'd be out of Dallas' range at No. 24. Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones did say last week, generally speaking, that he'd be open to trading up somewhere in the first three rounds. But receiver also looks like a fairly deep position where the team could find help even if it's not on Day 1.

Kyle Youmans' Report: Whether it was a down-field deep threat, or used on a wide receiver sweep, the Trojans offense went as London went. One of the things that's encouraging about his game is just how much he can learn and improve still. He put up massive numbers at the college level even without great route running so if he were to improve that aspect of his game and continue to get quicker, he could be a star.

