Possible Pick: Best Position For BC's Zion Johnson?

Where He's Projected:

Johnson has been hovering right around the Cowboys' scheduled pick at No. 24 throughout the entire draft process. Occasionally, a mock draft will have him around No. 20 or even down close to No. 30. But usually, Johnson's stock has been right here in the second part of this first round and should be a player the Cowboys could get at No. 24. His stock could fluctuate depending on how teams view him. Johnson has played half of his games at tackle and guard and some project him at center. That versatility can help him at times because teams see value across the board but it could hurt him if he's not viewed as a player who has one defined position. Either way, he'll be a guy the Cowboys target at No. 24 if he's there.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

If he can play right now on the offensive line, he'll help the Cowboys. And that's the thing about guys like Johnson, and maybe Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, they should be able to be plug-and-play players from the jump. That's one of the reasons you take a player at No. 24 in the first round, is their ability to step right and fix an issue. And right now, the Cowboys seemingly have issues at guard and center. Johnson has experience playing both and his versatility and readiness to play should help the Cowboys tremendously.