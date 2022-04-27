Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Best Position For BC's Zion Johnson?

Apr 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM
(Editor's Note: As we approach the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the staff of DallasCowboys.com has previewed the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's final featured player is Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson.)

  • Name: Zion Johnson
  • Position: OL
  • College: Boston College
  • Height/Weight: 6-2 /312
  • Did You Know? Johnson was a three-year starter at Davidson before transferring to BC. Of his 49 career starts, 26 have occurred at guard and 23 at tackle.

Where He's Projected:

Johnson has been hovering right around the Cowboys' scheduled pick at No. 24 throughout the entire draft process. Occasionally, a mock draft will have him around No. 20 or even down close to No. 30. But usually, Johnson's stock has been right here in the second part of this first round and should be a player the Cowboys could get at No. 24. His stock could fluctuate depending on how teams view him. Johnson has played half of his games at tackle and guard and some project him at center. That versatility can help him at times because teams see value across the board but it could hurt him if he's not viewed as a player who has one defined position. Either way, he'll be a guy the Cowboys target at No. 24 if he's there.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

If he can play right now on the offensive line, he'll help the Cowboys. And that's the thing about guys like Johnson, and maybe Texas A&M's Kenyon Green, they should be able to be plug-and-play players from the jump. That's one of the reasons you take a player at No. 24 in the first round, is their ability to step right and fix an issue. And right now, the Cowboys seemingly have issues at guard and center. Johnson has experience playing both and his versatility and readiness to play should help the Cowboys tremendously.

Kyle Youmans' Report: Small college success story after playing three seasons at Davidson, Johnson made the jump to the ACC and it didn't take long for him to become a starter. Quick to get to the second level and is always looking for work (usually he finds it). Was the perfect fit in a zone-heavy rushing scheme at Boston College and his lateral ability allowed him to take up multiple defenders at once and really move the line of scrimmage. Played at left tackle for his one season at Boston College and will most likely fit in as a stellar Zone-run scheme guard.

