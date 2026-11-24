The revised bylaws for the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process are now in effect and the list of candidates was trimmed to 52 players this week. Among the remaining eligible names for the 2027 HOF class has three former Cowboys players, including two finalists last year.
Jason Witten came up short for the Hall of Fame last year in his first season of eligibility, but could get the call this time around. That's what Darren Woodson has been hoping for as well, as he has been a finalist each of the last four years. And Everson Walls, who was a finalist for the HOF back in 2018, is also among the candidates that made the cut.
Selectors will reduce the list of Players to 25 when they cast their next ballots. Those results will be announced in about two weeks. Under the Hall's revised bylaws, Players no longer are distinguished as Modern-Era or Senior.