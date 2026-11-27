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'Go To Work'

The Cowboys have had multiple performances where they've played well in the first half, but struggled to find ways to finish in the second half. Thursday's loss to the Eagles was the latest example of that. So, what has gone wrong for Dallas in the second half?

"Really can't just pinpoint one thing," Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown said. "Just lack of execution. Like I said, I feel like it's getting repetitive at this point, it's just lack of execution when the game's on the line in the second half. Just got to be better."

Overshown recorded two tackles in his six defensive snaps on Thursday, the second-lowest snap count for Overshown this season. For him and the Cowboys defense a whole, it's now time to "go to work."

"We've all got a job to do," Overshown said. "As a man, as a competitor, you look yourself in the mirror, you watch this film, you say, 'What could I have done better?' Not looking at the big thing or the outcome of the play, you look at your one eleventh and you say, 'What could I have done better on this to help the team?' It's no pointing fingers, we already know that. It's a brotherhood in here. We're going to learn from it, we're going to love up on each other, and come back to work."