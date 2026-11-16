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A Year of Quinnen Williams

It's been just over a year since the Cowboys traded a first-round pick, second-round pick and DT Mazi Smith to the Jets for Pro Bowl DT Quinnen Williams. On Sunday, Williams' impact was felt again on defense, as he led the team in tackles with seven, had three tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Similar performances have tended to come from him over the course of the last calendar year, and the Cowboys have felt his impact.

"I don't know if you can put it in words," Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said. "Trade was made to get a player of his caliber, and he's lived up to the expectations and then some each and every day. And just the way that he shows up, the way that he prepares, and then ultimately you see it on game day. The guy who loves this game, loves his teammates. I'm fortunate to be a locker over from him, to have conversations throughout the week about leadership and how to get this side going versus our side going and what we need to do for the team and one of my favorite teammates all time and super thankful for that guy for the way that he's wired."

To Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer, Williams is the standard for stars at the defensive tackle position, and evidently is the cornerstone of Dallas' defense.

"If there's a better interior defensive lineman than him in the league, I haven't been around one in a long time," Schottenheimer said. "He's just dominant, where he can change the game, and as a man, like I said, I think he and Kenny (Clark) inside, they really willed us to go get this victory, and the guys followed their lead because the push inside in the pocket was incredible."