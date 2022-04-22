Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Georgia Safety Always Around The Ball

Apr 22, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Nick Eatman

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late-April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

  • Name: Lewis Cine
  • Position: Safety
  • College: Georgia
  • Height/Weight: 6-2 /199
  • Did You Know? Cine was named Defensive MVP of the national championship game in Georgia's win over Alabama.

Where He's Projected:

Cine is a playmaker who will be coveted by just about any team in any scheme. With that, he's still projected anywhere from the mid-20s to the early second round. Of course, that's right in the wheelhouse of the Cowboys, who pick No. 24. Look for Cine to be on the board when they pick but it's likely the wouldn't take him unless they traded down and picked up extra picks.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Playmaking athletes who can chase the ball and find the ball are always welcome for any defense. And although it would be seem weird if the Cowboys took a safety high in the draft this year – when they've seemingly ignored it for 20 years. On top of that, they have re-signed veteran safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker this offseason. But still, a player like Cine could add another dimension to the position because he not only has ability to cover deep and play the pass, but has linebacker-like skills in run support.

Kyle Youmans' Report: Cine had already established himself as a potential first round pick by the time the College Football Playoff rolled around. But his play against Michigan and Alabama cemented the fact that he's one of the more impressive all-around defenders in the draft. Definitely has the clutch-gene with plenty of big plays in the historic season for the Bulldogs. If he's able to add a little more weight in the trunk to aid his big hitting ability, he could even be thought of as a linebacker.

