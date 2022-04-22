Possible Pick: Georgia Safety Always Around The Ball

Where He's Projected:

Cine is a playmaker who will be coveted by just about any team in any scheme. With that, he's still projected anywhere from the mid-20s to the early second round. Of course, that's right in the wheelhouse of the Cowboys, who pick No. 24. Look for Cine to be on the board when they pick but it's likely the wouldn't take him unless they traded down and picked up extra picks.

How He Helps The Cowboys:

Playmaking athletes who can chase the ball and find the ball are always welcome for any defense. And although it would be seem weird if the Cowboys took a safety high in the draft this year – when they've seemingly ignored it for 20 years. On top of that, they have re-signed veteran safeties Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker this offseason. But still, a player like Cine could add another dimension to the position because he not only has ability to cover deep and play the pass, but has linebacker-like skills in run support.