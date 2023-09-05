Power Rankings

Powered By

Power Rankings: Cowboys begin season in 6-10 range

Sep 05, 2023 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Power-Rankings--Cowboys-begin-season-in-6-10-range-hero

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

ESPN: 1.) Kansas City 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Cincinnati 4.) San Francisco 5.) Buffalo 6.) Miami

7.) Dallas Cowboys – "This is nothing new, of course. McCarthy has not had much of a honeymoon, and even winning 24 games in the past two years has not earned him much grace. But now that he is taking over as the playcaller, he will be under even more scrutiny. If the numbers falter and the wins don't continue, there will be heat on McCarthy even if the organization publicly backs him.– Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Kansas City 2.) Philadelphia 3.) San Francisco 4.) Cincinnati 5.) Buffalo

6.) Dallas Cowboys – "Is it possible Micah Parsons has another level to reach as a defender? With seemingly each passing day, there's mention of Parsons doing something ridiculous in Cowboys camp, and it begs the question of whether the first-team All-Pro linebacker can add more layers to his game. Head coach Mike McCarthy even scolded Parsons for violating the camp moratorium on hitting quarterbacks, and not just camp arms – we're talking Dak Prescott, too. Parsons has reached the 13-sack threshold in both of his NFL seasons, so the bar is high. But it just feels like we're about to witness an Aaron Donald-like impact from Parsons in 2023, even if he hasn't been too far off from that already." – Eric Edholm

FoxSports.com : 1.) Kansas City 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Cincinnati 4.) Buffalo 5.) San Francisco 6.) Baltimore 7.) NY Jets

8.) Dallas Cowboys – "If not now, when? That's the question I keep coming back to with this Cowboys team. They added to both sides of the ball by trading for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. They're bringing back all their stars. They have a veteran coach, a veteran quarterback and not much in the way of excuses. If Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy can't find a way over the hump this year, it's hard to imagine when it'll happen." – David Helman

CBS Sports: 1.) Kansas City 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Buffalo 4.) Cincinnati 5.) San Francisco 6.) Jacksonville 7.) NY Jets 8.) Baltimore 9.) Cleveland

10.) Dallas Cowboys – "This is the pressure year for Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy. The pressure is on both in a big way. Will Prescott handle it in big games? If he doesn't, there will be changes next season." – Pete Prisco

Related Content

news

Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Giants & Cowboys

Week 1 is finally among us as the Cowboys and Giants get ready to square off once again for a season-opener in the Meadowlands. Both teams are coming off a successful season, but here are five big storylines for each team.
news

McCarthy: Giants game is one 'we need to go win'

Head coach Mike McCarthy sees a big importance around Dallas' week one matchup, as it's an opportunity to get a win on a division rival's home field to start the year.
news

Dallas Cowboys United Terms and Conditions

Dallas Cowboys United Terms and Conditions
news

Se espera que Dak esté con los Cowboys "por mucho tiempo"

La llegada de Trey Lance a través de un canje no tiene ningún impacto en las negociaciones con Dak Prescott, ya que el equipo mantiene la puerta abierta a un acuerdo que posiblemente llegue durante la temporada.
Advertising