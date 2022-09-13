Power Rankings: Cowboys Fall After Rough Opener

Now that Week 1 is officially in the books after Monday Night Football, all of the league experts and analysts around the national outlets have complied their initial power rankings that are sure to rile up all 32 fan bases.

The Cowboys hit the field on Sunday night against the Bucs and walked away banged in more than one way with Dak Prescott's thumb injury that will sideline for the next few weeks. With that, where does the media place the Cowboys?

Every week we'll whip around through the most read and revered Power Rankings like ESPN, NFL.com, and more to gauge how they view Dallas against everyone else.

ESPN: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Los Angeles Chargers 5.) Los Angeles Rams

26.) Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is down 10 spots from No. 16 from their preseason ranking, but it was rookie Tyler Smith who stood out for the Cowboys in stepping in for the injured Tyron Smith in his first NFL start.

"The No. 24 overall pick was serviceable in his first start replacing Tyron Smith. Remember, he took no snaps at left tackle in the preseason and had just a handful of days at work there in practice before facing the Buccaneers." – Todd Archer

NFL.com: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Los Angeles Rams 5.) Los Angeles Chargers

27.) Dallas Cowboys (Previous Rank: 15)

"Sunday night was a disaster for America's Team. The chief concerns about the Cowboys entering the season -- offensive line stability and wide receiver depth, in particular -- proved to be very real problems, while Dak Prescott struggled through a poor performance before exiting with a thumb injury requiring surgery." Dan Hanzus

CBS Sports: 1.) Buffalo Bills 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4.) Philadelphia Eagles 5.) Los Angeles Chargers