Power Rankings: Cowboys inching closer to 49ers

Everyone loves rankings, even if they don't always matter to the grand scheme of the NFL, which uses a formulated playoff system for the postseason.

Still, it's always fun to see how the teams stack up. Each week, we'll scan a variety of Power Rankings from some of the biggest media outlets to see how the Cowboys stack up against the rest of the league.

Let's find out where the rankings have the Cowboys after two games.

ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Dallas Cowboys - "The Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for 2024 but would like to sign him to an extension sooner rather than later. The price to do so is only going to go up, and they will have Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott and some others to consider signing to extensions as well, which will stress their cap. Lamb has 15 catches for 220 yards in two games this season and is clearly Prescott's go-to guy. There are six receivers currently making at least $24 million a year, and for the Cowboys to get a deal done now, Lamb's yearly average will have to be more than that. Maybe a lot more. – Todd Archer

NFL.com: ESPN: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Philadelphia 3.) Kansas City 4.) Dallas Cowboys -"The Cowboys have their best scoring margin through two games since the 1970 merger (a whopping +60 points), even better than in the Super Bowl seasons of 1971 and 1995. Defensively, they're pretty bonkers, forcing seven turnovers and allowing one touchdown in 120 minutes of football. The offense clearly can do more, only converting half its red-zone possessions into touchdowns. But for as many nits as we can pick on that side of the ball, the balance has been good. The physicality has been excellent. The efficiency has been very solid. It's hard to complain about what Mike McCarthy and Brian Schottenheimer have schemed up, even if the passing game has been a little safe with big leads." – Eric Edholm

CBS Sports: 1.) San Francisco 2.) Dallas Cowboys - "The defense has been dominant in two games. The offense hasn't been asked to do that much, but when you give up 10 points in two games, it doesn't need to do much." – Pete Prisco