Ring of Honor Member Don Perkins Passes Away

Don Perkins, arguably the first great running back in Cowboys history, has passed away at the age of 84.

Perkins played eight seasons – all with the Cowboys – from 1961 to 1968. He rushed for 6,217 yards, which still ranks fourth in franchise history. His 42 rushing touchdowns also rank fourth in club history.

Perkins was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 1976, along with his quarterback – Don Meredith.

Perkins was initially drafted by the Baltimore Colts in 1960 although he had signed a contract with the Cowboys before the draft. Eventually, the NFL allowed Perkins to play for the Cowboys, as long as they gave the Colts a ninth-round pick in exchange.

It turned out to be a great move for the Cowboys, picking up a dynamic offensive player.