Patrik Walker

Role Call: Asim Richards' OL Versatility Will Be Key

Jun 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. Today, we'll continue with rookie offensive lineman Asim Richards.)

How He Got Here: Richards found his way to the Tar Heels by way of Haverford School in Pennsylvania, and it's not difficult to ascertain why the Cowboys selected him with a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team parted ways with Connor McGovern in free agency and, as such, are looking to Richards as an option for the role. He's experienced at the collegiate level (a starter for most of his career in NC) and was the sixth-best recruit in his state before going to Chapel Hill.

What's Next: The answer to this depends on what Richards shows in camp when the Cowboys move him from one position to another on the offensive line, because while he can play guard, he made a name for himself as a left tackle, where he allowed only three sacks on more than 1,000 snaps in 2022.

Bet You Didn't Know: Richards had one more year of eligibility with the Tar Heels but opted to enter the NFL instead, and wouldn't you know it? He ends up with the Dallas Cowboys. Why is that significant? Well, it's because he was born and raised in Philadelphia; and that means in a family full of Eagles fans (but he says they aren't anymore).

Quotable: "[My brother] wanted to move to Dallas. He has been wanting to move to Dallas. And so, he was like, 'Yeah I think you're going to go to Dallas.' He had a feeling and I'm like, 'I don't know bro', but he was right." - Asim Richards

