Role Call: Banogu Looking For Hometown Reset 

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with edge rusher Ben Banogu.)

How He Got Here: The Cowboys added Banogu during free agency the free agency period. His role hopes to grow the longer he spends with his hometown team. After failing to find a significant role in the Colts' defense over four seasons, he was released by the team despite being a second-round pick (No. 49 overall) in 2019. Banogu grew up around 15 miles North of the Cowboys' headquarters in Prosper, Texas, before signing with Louisiana-Monroe. Following two productive seasons with ULM, he transferred to TCU. He was named First-team All-Big 12 twice with the Horned Frogs along with being the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2017.

What's Next: There were times in Indianapolis where Banogu flashed his second-round potential. However, the rest of his tenure in Indy was underwhelming. Over 50 games, he tallied just 2.5 sacks and 29 tackles. Dallas will look to unlock the potential from Banogu and find a spot in a busy rotation of edge rushers. Additionally, he was inactive for 16 games over his final three seasons with Indy, meaning Banogu's priority should be to remain active and healthy during his first season with Dallas.