Role Call: Jalen Moreno-Cropper Relying on Speed 

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with undrafted wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper.)

How He Got Here: A native of Clovis, Calif., wide receiver Jalen Moreno-Cropper turned down over double-digit Power Five offers when he became the fifth-highest rated recruit to ever sign with Fresno State as a four-star prospect in 2019. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Moreno-Cropper was arguably the most productive pass-catcher in the entire Mountain West, accumulating 220 receptions for 2,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. Despite being a late sleeper during the draft process after shining at the East-West Shrine Bowl, Moreno-Cropper shockingly went undrafted and was swiftly picked up by Dallas as an undrafted free agent.

What's Next: The receiver room is firm up top with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, but the depth behind that three-headed monster remains largely up for grabs. That doesn't exclude Moreno-Cropper who possesses 4.4 speed and elite separation with his deep route tree. There is a clear opportunity for the Fresno State product to make an impact as early as training camp in order to earn a roster spot going into the season. His high-level production and run-after-catch ability will give him an advantage that not many on the roster possess. One area that will need to improve for Moreno-Cropper to reach his full potential will be adding strength and muscle to his 5-foot-11, 172-pound frame. With more strength in route running and body control, Moreno-Cropper could become a steal for the Cowboys down the line.

Bet You Didn't Know: Over his final two seasons at Fresno State, Moreno-Cropper combined for 168 receptions which was the seventh-highest mark in all of FBS college football in 2021 and 2022. His mark was the highest in the Mountain West Conference, earning him all-conference honors in both seasons.