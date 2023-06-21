Offseason | 2023

Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

Jun 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

luepke_hunter_role_call

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with fullback Hunter Luepke.)

* How He Got Here*: Almost immediately following the conclusion of the 2023 draft, it was reported that Dallas had signed its first undrafted free agent in the form of North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke. A native of Spencer, Wis., Luepke played four seasons with NDSU where he was a three-time All-American for the top program in FCS football. His performance as a member of the Bison earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl where he popped on the national UDFA radar before signing with the Cowboys.

What's Next: Luepke is one of the bigger wild cards in the entire rookie class for the Cowboys given his positional versatility and his early willingness to play wherever he is needed. His immediate contributions will most likely come exclusively on special teams, but his potential ability as an offensive playmaker cannot be overstated. During his time at North Dakota State, Luepke drew comparisons to perennial all-pro fullback Kyle Jusczcyk because of his versatility to pick up short-yardage first downs, line up out wide as a true receiving threat and his ability as a pass protector. Dallas will have flexibility with Luepke's skillset which could unlock an extra layer to the offense that not a lot of teams in the NFL are able to utilize.

Bet You Didn't Know: Prior to arriving at The Star as a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the first time, his only past experience in Frisco came in the FCS National Championship where he won two rings with North Dakota State at nearby Toyota Stadium. In the 2022 edition, Luepke rushed for three touchdowns in a 38-10 win over Montana State on his way to earning the game's Most Outstanding Player award.

Quotable: "I'm not trying to be anybody else, I'm just trying to be the best version of Hunter Luepke that I can be every day." - Hunter Luepke on his early Kyle Jusczcyk comparisons

Related Content

news

Battle Lines: After Top 3 WRs, Who is Next Up?

The Cowboys have seemingly added some experience and depth to the receiver position, but after CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, who is next in line on the depth chart?

news

Mick Shots: Change, Change, Change On Staff

Reminiscent of a previous era, the Cowboys are seeing changes on their staff, writes @Spags52 in his weekly Mick Shots. Plus, Some reinforcement on Brandin Cooks, a notable first pitch and more.

news

Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Battle Lines: Huge Offseason Upgrades to CB Spot

A year ago, the Cowboys struggled to find depth at cornerback but they made a big attempt to fix that in 2023, with the addition of Stephon Gilmore.

news

Role Call: Schoonmaker Primed for Early Impact

The exit of Dalton Schultz creates a TE1 void, and while Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot have the inside track, Luke Schoonmaker has a great shot at it.

news

Mailbag: Building A Team Less Reliant on QB?

Is this team building the defense and offense around Dak to the point where they aren't relying on him to win as much as in the past?

news

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Rookie tight end Princeton Fant joins a talented and young position group, but he brings some uniqueness, having played running back early in his career.

news

Battle Lines: How Tyron Smith Affects OT Position

Injuries have plagued the offensive tackle group in the past, but a re-energized veteran group paired with hungry depth creates one of the more fascinating position groups going into 2023.

news

Mailbag: Worry About Guard By Committee?

Will the RB situations around the league involving guys like Saquon Barkley and Dalvin Cook impact an eventual deal with Tony Pollard?

news

Spagnola: Taking A Lesson From Good Old Days

One of the most memorable games in Cowboys history involving Emmitt Smith, actually overshadowed a great defensive game, proving just how important that side of the ball can be.

news

Battle Lines: Explosive Wars Coming at the EDGE

The Cowboys have some experienced and proven pass-rushers at the top, but there's a logjam of talent behind them that can best be described as a powder keg that's been lit for training camp.

Advertising