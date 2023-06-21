Role Call: Luepke's Versatility Reigns Supreme

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with fullback Hunter Luepke.)

* How He Got Here*: Almost immediately following the conclusion of the 2023 draft, it was reported that Dallas had signed its first undrafted free agent in the form of North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke. A native of Spencer, Wis., Luepke played four seasons with NDSU where he was a three-time All-American for the top program in FCS football. His performance as a member of the Bison earned him an invite to the Senior Bowl where he popped on the national UDFA radar before signing with the Cowboys.

What's Next: Luepke is one of the bigger wild cards in the entire rookie class for the Cowboys given his positional versatility and his early willingness to play wherever he is needed. His immediate contributions will most likely come exclusively on special teams, but his potential ability as an offensive playmaker cannot be overstated. During his time at North Dakota State, Luepke drew comparisons to perennial all-pro fullback Kyle Jusczcyk because of his versatility to pick up short-yardage first downs, line up out wide as a true receiving threat and his ability as a pass protector. Dallas will have flexibility with Luepke's skillset which could unlock an extra layer to the offense that not a lot of teams in the NFL are able to utilize.

Bet You Didn't Know: Prior to arriving at The Star as a member of the Dallas Cowboys for the first time, his only past experience in Frisco came in the FCS National Championship where he won two rings with North Dakota State at nearby Toyota Stadium. In the 2022 edition, Luepke rushed for three touchdowns in a 38-10 win over Montana State on his way to earning the game's Most Outstanding Player award.