Nick Eatman

Role Call: Princeton Fant Brings Unique Skill-Set

Jun 19, 2023 at 10:36 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

20230607_Princeton_Fant
Callena Williams/CALLENA WILLIAMS/DALLAS COWBOYS

(Editor's Note: With the offseason program in the rearview mirror, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, this series will introduce 25 key players who are new to the Cowboys' roster, rookies and veterans alike. We'll continue with undrafted tight end Princeton Fant.)

*How He Got Here: *A former running back at the University of Tennessee, Fant switched to tight end early in his career, but still had a hybrid role for the Vols that saw him score from multiple spots on the field. Fant had a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and passing touchdown in 2022 for the Vols. In a game against UT-Martin, Fant caught three passes, rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass to Jalin Hyatt of 66 yards. Fant played in the East-West Shrine Game in Las Vegas, but was undrafted, signing with the Cowboys after the draft in free agency.

What's Next: Fant will have the chance to showcase his unique skill set during training camp and perhaps the preseason games. Like all rookies, special teams is going to be a huge factor in him sticking around. But if he can bring his blocking ability to the next level, coupled with his ability to play different positions, Fant will have a shot to make the team, or at least the practice squad. However, the biggest key for him is to learn the different positions. Playing them is one thing, but in the NFL, you have to learn the responsibilities, which isn't easy for any rookie learning one position, much less two or three.

Bet You Didn't Know: He's the cousin of NFL tight end Noah Fant, a former first-round pick of the Broncos in 2019, who currently plays for the Seahawks.

