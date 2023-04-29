Draft Central | 2023

Son of Cowboys Scout, Deuce Vaughn Drafted in 6th

Apr 29, 2023 at 04:15 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

FRISCO, Texas — The Cowboys running back room is going to be different this year with Ezekiel Elliott no longer in the mix.

But while they waited until the end of the sixth round to get a running back, but it's someone they should all too well.

Deuce Vaughn

#00 RB

  • Height: 5-6
  • Weight: 176 lbs
  • College: Kansas State

Round 6, No. 212: Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Three things to know:

  • Son of Cowboys' scout Chris Vaughn
  • Earned All-American honors in all three seasons at KSU
  • Led the nation in all-purpose yards in 2022 with 1,936

He might not have the height, but he's tall on production. Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn is one of the most accomplished college players in the last three seasons, earning first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2022. Vaughn was also a Freshman All-American in 2020.

Listed at 5-5, Vaughn is the son of the current Cowboys scout, Chris Vaughn, who is the team's assistant director of college scouting.

But he's been able to overcome his lack of height, with a quick burst and toughness that has made him an explosive player in both the running game and passing game. Vaughn finished his career with a 5.5 average per rush, and averages 11 yards per reception as well, a massive number for a running back.

Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns last season with 378 receiving yards as he led the entire nation with 1,936 all-purpose yards. In 2021, he was a consensus All-American with 1,404 rushing yards and nearly 500 receiving yards.

He'll join a running back room that parted ways with Ezekiel Elliott this offseason. Tony Pollard is rehabbing an injury but should be the No. 1 back, along with veteran Ronald Jones, Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis.

