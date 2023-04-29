Son of Cowboys Scout, Deuce Vaughn Drafted in 6th

Listed at 5-5, Vaughn is the son of the current Cowboys scout, Chris Vaughn, who is the team's assistant director of college scouting.

But he's been able to overcome his lack of height, with a quick burst and toughness that has made him an explosive player in both the running game and passing game. Vaughn finished his career with a 5.5 average per rush, and averages 11 yards per reception as well, a massive number for a running back.

Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns last season with 378 receiving yards as he led the entire nation with 1,936 all-purpose yards. In 2021, he was a consensus All-American with 1,404 rushing yards and nearly 500 receiving yards.