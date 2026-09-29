Tape Talk: What stood out on film from Cowboys-Ravens in Rio de Janeiro

Let's set the table here first. On second and goal from the two-yard line, Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker was called for a false start penalty to set up second and seven. After pressure forced Dak Prescott to scramble and pick up two yards, setting up third and goal from the five with 14 seconds left as Brian Schottenheimer called his third and final timeout of the game.

Dak Prescott's throw to George Pickens on that third and goal was a throw away, according to both Schottenheimer and Prescott in the postgame press conference, as it sailed high over Pickens' head. As the play develops, it looks like Prescott is waiting to see how the corner Nate Wiggins plays the route. Early on, Wiggins and Pickens are side by side and there's no separation, which is what prompted Prescott to throw the ball away.

In retrospect, Prescott said after the game he wishes he would've taken the extra tick to see if Pickens popped free on his comeback to the pylon, which he did. It looked like Pickens may have extended his arms a bit at the top of the route, which would've been interesting to see if it would be called offensive pass interference had the ball been thrown his way. Regardless, the opportunity could have been there, and it's one that both Schottenheimer and Prescott want back.