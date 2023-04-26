Top 100: Kyle Youmans Reveals His Big Board

70 | Joe Tippmann, IOL (Wisconsin):
One of the strongest prospects in the entire draft class (finished with 30 reps on bench press at his Pro Day), Tippmann moves players off the line and flashes an impressive explosion off the line of scrimmage. While he shined in the weight room, he can also move fluidly and reach blocks on long pulls.
69 | A.T. Perry, WR (Wake Forest):
Top ten in the FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns and 1 of 7 players in the country with 80 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns this season. That production comes just one season after setting the single-season school record with 15 touchdowns. His size matches up well with the top receivers in the class, but his speed and physicality on tape aren't overly impressive.
68 | Jack Campbell, LB (Iowa):
Put up great numbers throughout his time in Iowa and constantly showed his toughness for the Hawkeyes. During his breakout season in 2022, he missed only 12 tackles while racking up 83 stops as the leader for one of the nation's top defenses. However, whether that production and his play style will translate to the NFL is what has so many teams scratching their heads.
67 | Tank Dell, WR (Houston):
Posted some of the best receiving numbers in the country throughout his career with Houston. Led the FBS with 11 touchdowns against man coverage (according to PFF), 826 yards against press coverage, and 14 receiving red zone touchdowns which was five more than any other player in the country. His 5-foot-8 frame may scare teams away, but his talent is apparent.
66 | Zach Harrison, Edge (Ohio State):
Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 after leading the Buckeyes in forced fumbles and starting all 13 games. Known for his contributions in the community and his quickness on the field. Measuring in with 36-inch arms, Harrison has all the tools to be a solid edge rusher in the league but needs time to refine some of the inconsistencies to do so.
65 | Cedric Tillman, WR (Tennessee):
The "other receiver" that Tennessee has in the draft this season along with Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt. But for those that watch the tape, it's not surprising Tillman is also in the Day Two conversation. Known as a big play and big moment receiver when available during his time in Knoxville.