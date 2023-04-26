Top 100: Kyle Youmans Reveals His Big Board

2 / 25

95 | Eric Gray, RB (Oklahoma): Gray emerged as a true threat early in his career at Tennessee where he won the MVP award of the 2020 TaxSlayer Bowl. But his career was furthered with the move to Oklahoma where he earned All-Big 12 honors as a senior with 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll need to power through contact to succeed at the next level, but he has the early traits to build upon.

94 | Luke Wypler, IOL (Ohio State): He never jumped off the page in his two years but stayed steady throughout his collegiate career. Relied on his athleticism to win and used his leverage to stay consistent. Fundamental strength and length will both be questioned in the NFL, but his tape is good enough to give him the benefit of the doubt.

93 | Clayton Tune, QB (Houston): Plenty of experience over four years and elevated the offense with 40 passing touchdowns in his final season with Houston. He also led the Cougars in rushing and was not afraid to use his legs. Made one play against East Carolina where he bounced out of the pocket after it collapsed with interior pressure. He left the defender in the dust and threw a strike from 33-yards away for a touchdown on 3rd and 8.

92 | Noah Sewell, LB (Oregon): Noah is the younger brother of 2021 Lions' top-10 pick Penei Sewell, and both had their level of dominance at Oregon. He never allowed a touchdown in coverage and recorded 34 pressures according to PFF. His film shows a heady player that can read the flow of an offense well and was solid in both run defense and coverage throughout his three years as a starter.

91 | D.J. Turner II, CB (Michigan): Turner played both on the boundary and in the nickel each of the last two seasons as a starter for the Wolverines. He appeared to be more comfortable outside when he could use the sideline as an extra defender. His 4.26 40-yard dash was one of the best at the NFL Combine and that speed shows up on tape. Just doesn't have the same frame and length as other top cornerbacks.

90 | Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge (Kansas State): Finished the 2021 season with 13 sacks and a 21% pass-rush win rate (according to PFF) as he shared the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Last season was not as impressive for the junior, but he still had eight sacks and 34 tackles. His fundamental run defense and balance each need to see an uptick, but his continuous production against some of the best offensive linemen in the country is encouraging.

89 | Tyler Steen, OT (Alabama): He played in four games at defensive tackle with Vanderbilt before making the move to offensive tackle and ultimately Alabama in 2022. Outside of his lack of length, the rest of Steen's problems are mostly technical and could be remedied with the right coaching staff. Possibly that's because of the lack of experience at the position?