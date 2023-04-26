Draft Central | 2023

Top 100: Kyle Youmans Reveals His Big Board

Apr 26, 2023
The 2023 NFL Draft process is over. The prospects have tested and interviewed while teams make their final evaluations and finalize their board. After months of research and preparation, these are the Top 100 overall prospects in this year's draft class.

2023 NFL Draft: Top 100 Prospects

The 2023 NFL Draft process is over. The prospects have tested and interviewed while teams make their final evaluations and finalize their board. After months of research and preparation, these are the Top 100 overall prospects in this year's draft class.

100 | Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Michigan): Fits right in with the past Big Ten tight end prospects that enter the league with a good understanding of their role. His role includes being a fantastic blocker on the edge and a minimal option in the passing game. He struggled to run crisp routes and make contested catches, but his ability in the blocking game will put him squarely in the conversation.

99 | Puka Nacua, WR (BYU): Nacua was the only player in the FBS with over five rushing touchdowns and five receiving touchdowns in 2022 as the Cougars used him in a variety of ways. The more impressive part of that stat is that he did so with just nine games and seven starts due to lingering injuries. His tape is impressive and smooth, but he'll need to stay on the field.

98 | Ronnie Bell, WR (Michigan): One of the key pieces of the Michigan offense last season. After tearing his ACL in the 2021 season opener, Bell returned in a big way by leading the team in receptions for the third time in his career and was names Offensive Skill Player of the Year. Coaches raved about his leadership in the locker room and his character, but his skillset lacks the normal tools to really translate.

97 | Henry To'oTo'o, LB (Alabama): After beginning his collegiate career at Tennessee in 2019, To'oTo'o didn't break out until his first season with Alabama in 2021. He earned second-team All-SEC honors after becoming one of the nation's tackle leaders with 112. His encore season was even better by earning first-team honors and starting all 13 games for the Crimson Tide.

96 | Eli Ricks, CB (Alabama): There were conversations early in his career at LSU that Rick could be a top-10 selection as soon as 2023. He was named a freshman All-American for the Tigers in 2020 with four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and his play backed up the five-star ranking out of high school. However, his exit from LSU and his one season at Alabama have scouts terrified that things could go south quickly in the NFL.

95 | Eric Gray, RB (Oklahoma): Gray emerged as a true threat early in his career at Tennessee where he won the MVP award of the 2020 TaxSlayer Bowl. But his career was furthered with the move to Oklahoma where he earned All-Big 12 honors as a senior with 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns. He'll need to power through contact to succeed at the next level, but he has the early traits to build upon.

94 | Luke Wypler, IOL (Ohio State): He never jumped off the page in his two years but stayed steady throughout his collegiate career. Relied on his athleticism to win and used his leverage to stay consistent. Fundamental strength and length will both be questioned in the NFL, but his tape is good enough to give him the benefit of the doubt.

93 | Clayton Tune, QB (Houston): Plenty of experience over four years and elevated the offense with 40 passing touchdowns in his final season with Houston. He also led the Cougars in rushing and was not afraid to use his legs. Made one play against East Carolina where he bounced out of the pocket after it collapsed with interior pressure. He left the defender in the dust and threw a strike from 33-yards away for a touchdown on 3rd and 8.

92 | Noah Sewell, LB (Oregon): Noah is the younger brother of 2021 Lions' top-10 pick Penei Sewell, and both had their level of dominance at Oregon. He never allowed a touchdown in coverage and recorded 34 pressures according to PFF. His film shows a heady player that can read the flow of an offense well and was solid in both run defense and coverage throughout his three years as a starter.

91 | D.J. Turner II, CB (Michigan): Turner played both on the boundary and in the nickel each of the last two seasons as a starter for the Wolverines. He appeared to be more comfortable outside when he could use the sideline as an extra defender. His 4.26 40-yard dash was one of the best at the NFL Combine and that speed shows up on tape. Just doesn't have the same frame and length as other top cornerbacks.

90 | Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge (Kansas State): Finished the 2021 season with 13 sacks and a 21% pass-rush win rate (according to PFF) as he shared the Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Last season was not as impressive for the junior, but he still had eight sacks and 34 tackles. His fundamental run defense and balance each need to see an uptick, but his continuous production against some of the best offensive linemen in the country is encouraging.

89 | Tyler Steen, OT (Alabama): He played in four games at defensive tackle with Vanderbilt before making the move to offensive tackle and ultimately Alabama in 2022. Outside of his lack of length, the rest of Steen's problems are mostly technical and could be remedied with the right coaching staff. Possibly that's because of the lack of experience at the position?

88 | Dorian Williams, LB (Tulane): For those around the nation, Williams first jumped on the scene in his last collegiate game, Tulane's Cotton Bowl win over USC. However, those around Tulane and the American Athletic Conference are now saying "what took you so long?" Williams was an all-around player for the Green Wave as a top ten tackler in the nation and only missing 12.

87 | Ji'Ayir Brown, DS (Penn State): There was only one player in the FBS with four sacks and four interceptions in 2022. That one player was Ji'Ayir Brown. Named the Rose Bowl Defensive MVP in his final game, he was a menace in coverage or on the blitz all season. He finished with 15 pressures, second most of FBS defensive backs, and became the only player with double digit interceptions over the last two seasons.

86 | Gervon Dexter, IDL (South Carolina): Raw ability from a fantastic high school career translated to Florida where he found success as a run defender but struggled as a pass rusher. There are still fundamental inconsistencies to his game that must be fixed. However, with a clean slate and the right coaching staff, Dexter could be the most intriguing defensive line project of the draft class.

85 | Tre'Vius Hodge-Tomlinson, CB (TCU): 2022 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back. The nephew of former TCU and Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson has now made a name for himself. He finished with three interceptions last season and 15 pass breakups, only behind Penn State's Kalen King for the most in the Power Five.

84 | Tank Bigsby, RB (Auburn): Finished his career with 13 career 100-yard games and over 2,900 rushing yards. An all-purpose back that was the key to the Auburn offense once he arrived on campus. Will be inclined to take on a heavy workload again at the next level but may struggle against the NFL pace of play. He'll need to see a significant increase in speed and separation ability.

83 | Siaki Ika, IDL (Baylor): Ika was a fan favorite in Waco since his transfer from LSU and provided plenty of solid production as the 2021 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and two-time All-Big 12 honoree. His quickness and agility will translate well to the NFL, but teams will wonder how to put on size and strength without compromising his mobility.

82 | Jammie Robinson, DS (Florida State): Once a part of the South Carolina secondary with Jacee Horn and Israel Mukuamu, Robinson made the move to Florida State in 2021. He started each game from there on out and was one of the best safeties in college football. Consistent tackler, solid in coverage, and played in every safety role possible. When he can put a foot in the ground and play downhill is where he's at his best.

81 | Kyu Blu Kelly, CB (Stanford): Finished 8th among Pac 12 cornerbacks with a 52.4% completion allowed, according to PFF. His footwork and fluid movements are polished and ready to face high-level competition. However, he lacks the high-end speed and missteps in coverage put him in tough spots throughout his college career. Both would have to be refined to compete for a starting role.

80 | Darius Rush, CB (South Carolina): Just like his teammate Cam Smith, Rush looks to continue the tradition of talented South Carolina cornerbacks. Unlike Smith however, he's relatively new to the position after making the switch from wide receiver during his redshirt freshman season. Still has some of the impressive ball skills from his day as a pass catcher, but his frame fits far better as a cornerback.

79 | Jaquelin Roy, IDL (LSU): Hard to find a more prototypical build for an interior lineman than Roy. 6-foot-4 with the ideal length, power, and athleticism to fit the NFL mold. With only one full season as a starter for the Tigers, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Roy's future. His tape continued to get better as his collegiate career continued and his pass rush ability shined.

78 | Xavier Hutchinson, WR (Iowa State): After leading the Big 12 with 107 receptions and 1,171 yards last season, which ranked 3rd and 7th in the FBS. Set a new Iowa State receptions record each of his last two seasons as a possession pass catcher and competitive build. He never jumped off the page on film, but his motor and ability to make a catch in traffic each stood out.

77 | Jaelyn Duncan, OT (Maryland): Fits the mold as a position versatile player that could make the move to the interior if needed, but his experience is at tackle. The lack of strength and finishing ability is concerning and may not be teachable at the next level. The positive spin though, is how natural he moves with his feet. He may never be a technician with his hands, but his feet have enough promise to give him a fighting chance.

76 | Tucker Kraft, TE (South Dakota State): Where Kraft brings a "high floor" his ceiling isn't much higher. Never really had the red zone presence you'd want to see from a draft prospect against FCS level competition. That will be a significant increase in difficulty for him to be involved after just three touchdowns in 2022. All the traits are there, he has what is needed for a long career, but don't expect an impact player.

75 | Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL (Northwestern): Move him inside, move him outside. Either way, Adebawore has the tools to shine in the NFL. He was primarily used off the edge at Northwestern because of his athletic profile. He clocked a 4.49 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine at over 280 pounds. Must add some solid bend to his game with a stiff lower body. With the right teaching, he could develop into a play maker.

74 | Tyjae Spears, RB (Tulane): Already a key piece of the offense with 863 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2021, but then exploded for 1,581 yards and 19 touchdowns on his way to American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. The solidification of his already rising draft stock came with MVP honors against USC in the Cotton Bowl and a great week at the Senior Bowl.

73 | Tyler Scott, WR (Cincinnati): Big play threat that built his reputation as a speedster with the Bearcats. Made plays at every spot on the field, including all 14 of his career touchdowns coming from over 20 yards out. Nine of those came in his final season after being a decent contributor on the Cincinnati team that made their run to the College Football Playoff.

72 | Kayshon Boutte, WR (LSU): First emerged as a dynamic receiver as a freshman on the back end of the 2020 season once his teammate Terrence Marshall opted out. His production then leveled out as a sophomore and junior before having a hesitation on declaring. Showed against high-level competition that he can win vertically and has more success when he can ramp up to full speed.

71 | Matthew Bergeron, OT (Syracuse): Bergeron's value comes in the form of balance and awareness. Plays smooth with his pass offs and can anchor any spot on the offensive line. Teams may elect to slide him inside because of the limitations he has in run blocking. This may allow him to adjust better to the NFL level of strength.

70 | Joe Tippmann, IOL (Wisconsin):

One of the strongest prospects in the entire draft class (finished with 30 reps on bench press at his Pro Day), Tippmann moves players off the line and flashes an impressive explosion off the line of scrimmage. While he shined in the weight room, he can also move fluidly and reach blocks on long pulls.

69 | A.T. Perry, WR (Wake Forest):

Top ten in the FBS with 11 receiving touchdowns and 1 of 7 players in the country with 80 receptions and 10 receiving touchdowns this season. That production comes just one season after setting the single-season school record with 15 touchdowns. His size matches up well with the top receivers in the class, but his speed and physicality on tape aren't overly impressive.

68 | Jack Campbell, LB (Iowa):

Put up great numbers throughout his time in Iowa and constantly showed his toughness for the Hawkeyes. During his breakout season in 2022, he missed only 12 tackles while racking up 83 stops as the leader for one of the nation's top defenses. However, whether that production and his play style will translate to the NFL is what has so many teams scratching their heads.

67 | Tank Dell, WR (Houston):

Posted some of the best receiving numbers in the country throughout his career with Houston. Led the FBS with 11 touchdowns against man coverage (according to PFF), 826 yards against press coverage, and 14 receiving red zone touchdowns which was five more than any other player in the country. His 5-foot-8 frame may scare teams away, but his talent is apparent.

66 | Zach Harrison, Edge (Ohio State):

Second-Team All-Big Ten in 2022 after leading the Buckeyes in forced fumbles and starting all 13 games. Known for his contributions in the community and his quickness on the field. Measuring in with 36-inch arms, Harrison has all the tools to be a solid edge rusher in the league but needs time to refine some of the inconsistencies to do so.

65 | Cedric Tillman, WR (Tennessee):

The "other receiver" that Tennessee has in the draft this season along with Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt. But for those that watch the tape, it's not surprising Tillman is also in the Day Two conversation. Known as a big play and big moment receiver when available during his time in Knoxville.

64 | Jordan Battle, DS (Alabama): Interchangeable safety prospect that has a chance to be special. Really established himself as a high-level safety during the Tide's 2020 national title run. Followed that up with All-American honors in both 2021 and 2022. One of the most reliable and sound secondary players in the country and always found a way to make an impact.

63 | Devon Achane, RB (Texas A&M): Clocked in with an unbelievable 10.14-second 100-meter dash as a part of the Texas A&M track team, he can quite literally leave defenders in the dust. Slowly took over as the lead back after beginning his career behind Isaiah Spiller, Achane made the most of his featured season in College Station. He finished with 1,100 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

62 | J.L. Skinner, DS (Boise State): Led the Broncos with four interceptions and tallied 65 tackles as well. Played most of his snaps as a free safety last season but was brought down in the box occasionally. He'll likely fit as a slot in the NFL. He sustained a torn pectoral during a workout in February that kept him out of the Combine and Pro Day workouts.

61 | Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia): If there were a stat kept for the most "is he really?" quotes in college football, Washington would lead the nation. Is he really a tight end? Is he really 6-foot-7? The answer is yes to both questions. His massive frame allowed him to be a matchup nightmare for college defenses but how does that translate to the NFL? One of the few questions that have not been answered before because it's rarely seen in the league.

60 | Garrett Williams, CB (Syracuse): Williams was trending in the right direction throughout his Syracuse tenure before an ACL in 2022 brought his college career to an end. He was known as a reliable and cerebral cornerback during his three seasons with the Orange. His quick feet and reaction time have his ceiling high despite some of the physical limitations.

59 | Antonio Johnson, DS (Texas A&M): Showed some legitimate versatility during his time in College Station by playing snaps in the box, in the slot, and over the top. He missed three games with an injury this season but was still given All-SEC first team honors. Even with his versatility, he'll most likely be a better fit in the slot or box. Though to stick there early in his career, he'll need to become a better tackler.

58 | Marvin Mims, WR (Oklahoma): Possesses the ability to line up from anywhere on the field and make a big play. Over the middle? Check. Out on the boundary? Check. Acrobatic and impossible looking grabs? Absolutely. Led the Sooners in receiving yards in all three of his seasons after an incredible high school career at nearby Frisco Lone Star High School.

57 | Sam LaPorta, TE (Iowa): Iowa knows their tight ends. Noah Fant, T.J. Hockenson, and of course George Kittle. Sam LaPorta could easily add his name to that list after leading the Hawkeyes in receptions for 2021 and 2022. Solid blocker on the interior and will take the space blocks on the outside too. If he's able to get a clean look, will use his speed to break away after the catch.

56 | Parker Washington, WR (Penn State): Originally behind Jahan Dotson as WR1 for two seasons, he emerged as the Nittany Lions' top receiving threat in 2022. Played primarily in the slot and made his mark with short and intermediate routes over the middle of the field. If he can sharpen his route running and continue to play through contact, he'd be a starting slot at the next level.

55 | Keeanu Benton, IDL (Wisconsin): Steady and strong player in the middle of the Badgers defensive front. Provided decent numbers each year in Wisconsin but really broke out during his 2022 campaign. Benton finished with 25 tackles and six sacks, surpassing his entire career total in one season alone. Most of his production comes from effort and success at the point of attack.

54 | Clark Phillips III, CB (Utah): Phillips brings the age-old case of length vs. strength. He has the strength as one of the strongest cornerbacks in college football last season. Receivers were met with a physical brand of coverage as Phillips combined his strength with great awareness. Those close to Phillips say he is a film warrior and a cerebral motivator.

53 | Josh Downs, WR (North Carolina): One of the top receivers in North Carolina history with 2,483 receiving yards, fourth-most in program history. He showed gradual improvement and ability his sophomore year and again with an All-American junior campaign. If the idea of the game is to catch the ball, and run with it into open space? Downs is your guy. If it has any physicality and contest for the ball, he may struggle.

52 | Cody Mauch, OL (North Dakota State): Recruited to North Dakota State as a tight end out of high school, it's incredible he's even where he is from a body-type standpoint. He continued to improve over two and a half full years as a starter and ended his career as the best offensive lineman at the FCS level. Teams will have to decide where he fits best, because he has shown ability to play at each position.

51 | Isaiah Foskey, Edge (Notre Dame): Finished top 10 in the FBS for sacks in 2021 (11.0) and 2022 (11.5) along with being a special teams demon with four career blocked punts. Because of this he was named an All-American twice and was easily named to the Senior Bowl, where he had a solid week of practice according to multiple teams. A menace on tape that found a way to be near the football.

50 | Daiyan Henley, LB (Washington State): High-motor linebacker that wants to come down hill and find the ball. Drives through tackles and recognizes plays far better than he did just one year ago. He played four years at Nevada where he saw gradual improvement before really breaking out in 2022 with Washington State. Saw a significant reduction in missed tackles (from 10 to just five, according to PFF), and more confidence in his ability to read the direction of the play.

49 | Jalin Hyatt, WR (Tennessee): One of the most electrifying players in college football this last season. Had six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns against Alabama in one of the best performances in college football history. The first player in Tennessee program history to win the Biletnikoff Award with his impressive season and featured role in one of college football's premiere offenses.

48 | Kelee Ringo, CB (Georgia): Already defends short routes like a seasoned NFL veteran and will run in the hip pocket against any deep route as well. His competition level was as high as it could be and was rarely beat over the top. Held Biletnikoff Winner Jalin Hyatt to just six receptions for sixty yards, which sounds like a lot…but it was one of his worst stat lines of the year.

47 | Hendon Hooker, QB (Tennessee): Things finally clicked for the Vols in 2022 with Hooker running things behind center. That was until an ACL injury ended his season and the Tennessee offense struggled without him in the fold. He made early connections with Biletnikoff winner Jalen Hyatt and fellow draft prospect Cedric Tillman. However, he did take three seasons to finally settle into the starting role and had inconsistencies to his game.

46 | John Michael Schmitz, IOL (Minnesota): Started his final 26 collegiate games and was the anchor of the Gophers offensive line. Sees the game exceptionally well while making the calls in college and would fit perfectly with a zone-heavy scheme at the next level. Will continue to work on the fundamental lapses mentioned, but all is coachable.

45 | Mazi Smith, IDL (Michigan): He finally earned a spot in the starting rotation in 2021 after a couple years in a minimal rotation. As a true nose tackle, he was best when lined up over center and finished sixth in the nation for run stops (27) in 2022, according to PFF. While there are some limitations to his game, Smith has promise for improvement throughout his career while also providing instant production as a rookie.

44 | Emmanuel Forbes, CB (Mississippi State): Hard to find a bigger "boom or bust" cornerback in the entire draft class. In his final season, Forbes secured six interceptions and forced nine more incompletions. However, he also allowed 14 touchdowns over the last three seasons. Part of that was his growth as a young cornerback in the talent-filled SEC, the rest was because of his aggressive nature as a ball hawk.

43 | Zach Charbonnet, RB (UCLA): After an underwhelming couple of years with Michigan in Ann Arbor, he felt his horizons were much better on the west coast. He was right. Charbonnet went from a rotational back to the featured bell cow and received 203 carries in his first season with UCLA. He holds his frame well and moves great, if he has time to get rolling.

42 | Rashee Rice, WR (SMU): Will have the chance to put the size, speed, and skill trio together as a professional. One of the most reliable targets in college football for the Mustangs in 2022. Led the FBS in receiving yards per game (112.9) and was top five in receiving yards (1,355) and receptions per game (8). His strong build and quick feet give him inside and outside versatility at the NFL level.

41 | Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State): Musgrave's collegiate career began as a starter in 2019 but battled with a few injuries and the Covid-19 pandemic to really find his true potential the rest of the way. Another tight end in this class that takes the top off a defense. Weapon in the passing game with a long stride. Plays quicker than most of the other tight ends though and will take his 6-foot-6 build down field in a hurry.

40 | Steve Avila, IOL (TCU): Product of nearby South Grand Prairie High School, it didn't take very long for Avila to show his positional flex at TCU. In his sophomore season he was named All-Big 12 after tallying nine starts at right guard, right tackle, and center. His full time position then became the 'anchor' of the Horned Frogs after moving to center in 2021 and then back to left guard in 2022.

39 | Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College): Entering the draft with three seasons of high-level 'power five' production bodes well for Flowers. Especially when his main break and butter was as a speed threat and his speed can translate to the professional level. In a system that will utilize his skillset pre-snap and with plenty of motion, he could be an impact player.

38 | Tyrique Stevenson, CB (Miami): Coverage radius is very impressive with a 39-inch vertical and the ability to elevate to passes. After starting only four games for Georgia in 2020, he made the move back home and settled in with the Hurricanes. There he was named All-ACC twice and continued to put up better numbers in coverage. According to PFF, he was fifth in the conference with 42.5% completion allowed.

37 | Andre Carter II, Edge (Army): Carter first exploded on the scene in 2021 with 15.5 sacks, good enough for second in the nation and the most in school history. Once the secret was out, teams planned around his skill set and his production took a step back in his final season. He'll likely be one of the first benefactors of the new legislation that allows certain service-academy athletes to defer their mandatory post-graduation service via waiver.

36 | Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge (USC): Tuipulotu is entering the draft process the same way he entered his college career, under the radar. He was just a three-star recruit out of high school and finished his USC tenure as one of the most feared edge rushers in the country. In his final season with the Trojans, he finished top three in the country with 13 total sacks.

35 | Cam Smith, CB (South Carolina): South Carolina has had some program success when producing talent in the secondary like Jacee Horn, Stephon Gilmore, and Jonathan Joseph. Smith brings a similar expectation after being a consistent piece in the Gamecocks secondary for three seasons. He was tied for the team lead in interceptions during Horn's final season and then picked off three more passes in 2021.

34 | B.J. Ojulari, Edge (LSU): If scouts wanted to, they could pull out their 2021 NFL Draft binders and turn to the page with B.J.'s older brother Azeez and their reports may line up quite well. They each have a similar motor and play style that translates well to the NFL. B.J. has more to clean up over his first few years in the league before he can reach the success of Azeez though.

33 | Bryan Bresee, IDL (Clemson): Rated as the top recruit in the country from the Class of 2020. He didn't waste time living up to those expectations by winning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, the first Tiger to do so since Dexter Lawrence in 2016. However, a torn ACL in 2021 and a nagging shoulder injury last season both severely hindered the production and growth of the exciting young prospect.

32 | Anthony Richardson, QB (Florida): Entered his college career as a five-star recruit but never quite lived up to the expectations set before him. That was, until he won the starting job with the Gators last season. In his one season he tossed for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns. His lack of experience as a starter could either be seen as a knock against his game or a reason his intriguing skillset was kept under-the-radar for so long.

31 | Will Levis, QB (Kentucky): Possesses a great frame and strength for the position but struggles in other areas of his game more than other top quarterbacks in the draft. His timing and consistent production with the Wildcats never really appeared to click in 2022 despite having a year under his belt. He'd be a great fit with an organization that has an aging quarterback or the ability to sit for a season.

30 | Will McDonald IV, Edge (Iowa State): Some of the best bend in the class of edge rushers. Long-limbed speed rusher who wants to set the edge. McDonald turned into one of the most feared edge rushers in college football these last two seasons. His 35-inch arms will have defensive coordinators salivating over the potential growth, especially when it's clear he hasn't hit his full potential in the strength category yet.

29 | Deonte Banks, CB (Maryland): First burst onto the scene in 2020 with limited action but no touchdowns allowed over 280 snaps. After suffering a shoulder injury in 2021, he returned a year later and had his best season across the board. He has plenty of tape to display his fit into either a press-man or zone scheme. His stickiness in coverage makes him extremely versatile but can also be his downfall.

28 | O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL (Florida): Much like the Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith, Torrence started as a 'group of five' school and needed a challenge with new competition. Smith chose to leave Tulsa for the NFL, He elected to transfer from Louisiana to Florida. The competition level did not bother him. In nearly 700 snaps with the Gators, he did not allow a single sack or QB hit and only eight hurries.

27 | Dawand Jones, OT (Ohio State): Strong on the field, strong in his preparation and a strong track record as well. He started each of the last two seasons for the Buckeyes after allowing three sacks in 2021, he didn't surrender a single sack or hit this last season. Solidifying his pass sets will be an interesting challenge for whoever drafts Jones. However, with his size, there will be teams knocking very early in the weekend.

26 | Quentin Johnson, WR (TCU): Has the ability to be a game changer in the NFL but just not a franchise receiver right away. Possesses everything it takes to be a high-level receiver, but also lacks some of the early tools it takes to compete immediately in the NFL. Will best be served in a pass-happy system with an experienced coaching staff that will make the most out of his great frame and downfield ability.

25 | Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson): When looking up what the prototypical linebacker looks like, Simpson is not far from the top. His 6-foot-3 frame, and athletic build are great for the position while still possessing room to grow. A lot of his improvement could come from his recognition. His ability to get off blocks needs to be refined as well and very well could be when arriving at the next level.

24 | Darnell Wright, OL (Tennessee): It took some time for Wright to live up to his five-star rating out of high school. But credit to the Tennessee coaching staff and more importantly to Wright's work ethic, he steadily improved every season. He bounced from right tackle in 2019, to left tackle in 2021, and back to right tackle where he seemed more comfortable in 2022. Brings fantastic inside-out flex as a rookie.

23 | Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame): Makes the grabs in traffic and takes good angles to the ball. Best part of his game is how involved he is as a blocker. Will secure the edge with ease. His numbers never really took the next step but remained steady throughout his college career. Over 800 yards and 7 touchdowns in both 2021 and 2022 after taking at least 640 snaps in each season with the Fighting Irish.

22 | Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Alabama): Once arriving in Tuscaloosa, he became a versatile weapon in the SEC by making an impact in the receiving game and on the ground. He was the featured back in 2021 and 2022 where he finished with over 1,600 rushing yards and 900 receiving yards combined. His agility and ability as a receiver will translate quickly to the NFL and could be a starter very quickly in the league.

21 | Myles Murphy, Edge (Clemson): Wins with explosion and power at the line of scrimmage. First Team All-ACC in 2022 after putting together 6.5 sacks, 45 tackles and 11 tackles for loss. He was a top athlete out of high school because of his raw athleticism and ability to get to the passer. Saw immediate playing time for the Tigers and held his starting job throughout the next three years.

20 | Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia): As a reserve in 2021, Jones allowed two sacks in just 194 pass snaps. However, he was much more efficient when he settled into a full-time role without allowing a sack in 470 snaps this past season. Strong foundation and stays under control with his feet. Balance is good whether he's moving left or right.

19 | Calijah Kancey, IDL (Pittsburgh): ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He brings quite the skillset for an undersized interior rusher. Finds a way into the backfield often and showed that with 14.5 sacks over the last two seasons. But out of all his traits, the best is his relentlessness on the rush. Will bully interior linemen in pass rush and can consistently plug holes against the run.

18 | Lukas Van Ness, Edge (Iowa): During his time at Iowa, was given the name "Hercules." His impressive build fits the character well, even with a couple Achilles heels to his game. He's a natural pass rusher that finished with nine sacks last season over just 271 pass rush snaps (according to PFF). His natural ability has the chance to be special, but there will be an early emphasis on growing his skillset.

17 | Drew Sanders, LB (Alabama): After beginning his career with Alabama as an edge rusher, his move to Arkansas was the right one as the Razorbacks moved him to a more natural position like linebacker and let him play free. He did so with 63 tackles and 39 pressures. Plays downhill where his great awareness puts him on the right angle to the ball. Local product out of Denton Ryan High School.

16 | Jordan Addison, WR (USC): One of, if not the most decorated wide receivers in the draft class, Addison did it all at the college level. Freshman All-American, to Biletnikoff Award winner as a sophomore, to making the move to USC for his final season, he was electric. Dynamic in his ability to fit any system (as he showed in Pittsburgh and USC) and to adjust as the game goes along.

15 | Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah): Athletic like a receiver, sized like a tight end. Fantastic ball-tracking ability and athletic enough to make the tough catches, even in traffic. Began his athletic career with a specific focus on basketball, and it shows in his football tape. Played just one season of high school football before taking an FCS opportunity with San Diego in 2018. His knowledge and skills grew until his breakout season in 2022 with Utah when he tallied 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns.

14 | Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (Ohio State): His Rose Bowl performance with 347 receiving yards on 15 catches and three touchdowns was one of the most impressive in college football history. That, paired with his team leading stats on a roster that featured both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, was enough to raise his stock. However, due to missing nearly the entire 2022 season with injury, the tape is limited.

13 | Devon Witherspoon, CB (Illinois): Three-year starter with Illinois where his production was underwhelming before his final season. He was an average Big Ten starter in 2020 and 2021 that relied heavily on his athleticism before making the jump to All-American status in 2022. He was named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year after intercepting three passes, knocking down 17 and tallying 41 tackles.

12 | Nolan Smith, Edge (Georgia): The top prospect from the 2019 class was again on tops of the class at the NFL Combine. Smith ran a blistering 4.39 40-yard dash, the fastest by a defensive lineman in the history of the Combine and quicker than players like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. That speed translated to seven sacks and 55 total tackles in 2021.

11 | Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State): One of the most physical cornerbacks in all of college football last season. He learned from his dad, who was a Pro Bowl cornerback back in the day as well. When transitioning to the league, there's a great chance he could be the top press cornerback on whatever roster he drafted to. With room still to grow, that could be scary for the other 31 teams that don't grab him.

10 | Brian Branch, DS (Alabama): One of the most instinctual players in the draft class, Branch delivered time and time again for Alabama despite some size limitations. Impressed front offices around the league with his next-level recognition of offensive gameplans. Misdirection and complexities never faced a hesitation from Branch.
10 | Brian Branch, DS (Alabama):

One of the most instinctual players in the draft class, Branch delivered time and time again for Alabama despite some size limitations. Impressed front offices around the league with his next-level recognition of offensive gameplans. Misdirection and complexities never faced a hesitation from Branch.

9 | Paris Johnson Jr., OT (Ohio State): Played his sophomore season at right guard before switching to left tackle last year. Over 1,000 pass snaps in his last two seasons, and just two sacks allowed. He looked far more comfortable at left tackle, but some teams could use him as a swing during his early years. Plenty of skills to work with and will be a starting offensive lineman in the league quickly.
9 | Paris Johnson Jr., OT (Ohio State):

Played his sophomore season at right guard before switching to left tackle last year. Over 1,000 pass snaps in his last two seasons, and just two sacks allowed. He looked far more comfortable at left tackle, but some teams could use him as a swing during his early years. Plenty of skills to work with and will be a starting offensive lineman in the league quickly.

8 | Tyree Wilson, Edge (Texas Tech): Really exploded onto the professional scene with eight sacks and a wild 50 pressures in 2022. Announced he had a foot procedure to remove hardware from surgically repaired foot in March. Did not participate in pro day because of it but was medically cleared for training following draft weekend. Whoever drafts Wilson will secure a complete retool of the pass rush.
8 | Tyree Wilson, Edge (Texas Tech):

Really exploded onto the professional scene with eight sacks and a wild 50 pressures in 2022. Announced he had a foot procedure to remove hardware from surgically repaired foot in March. Did not participate in pro day because of it but was medically cleared for training following draft weekend. Whoever drafts Wilson will secure a complete retool of the pass rush.

7 | Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas): One of the best tailbacks in a rich history of tailbacks that have come through the University of Texas. One that looks to follow the greats into the NFL with a wide build and fantastic vision. Build, awareness, vision, and speed all line up for a high-level running back prospect. Great as a ball carrier, good as a pass catcher too with room to grow in both.
7 | Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas):

One of the best tailbacks in a rich history of tailbacks that have come through the University of Texas. One that looks to follow the greats into the NFL with a wide build and fantastic vision. Build, awareness, vision, and speed all line up for a high-level running back prospect. Great as a ball carrier, good as a pass catcher too with room to grow in both.

6 | Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon): Three-year starter in the Pac 12 during two seasons with Colorado and a final one with Oregon, where he showed his best stuff. Was assigned the best receiver on the field and traveled to both sides of the field but was smoother when working on the right. His instincts in both zone and man coverage are apparent and does a great job of using his speed to gain leverage.
6 | Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon):

Three-year starter in the Pac 12 during two seasons with Colorado and a final one with Oregon, where he showed his best stuff. Was assigned the best receiver on the field and traveled to both sides of the field but was smoother when working on the right. His instincts in both zone and man coverage are apparent and does a great job of using his speed to gain leverage.

5 | Peter Skoronski, OL (Northwestern): Experienced and highly ranked, before he lived up to the billing while dominating the Big Ten. Off the field his coaches have raved about his work ethic and character. His build is NFL ready but would probably fit much better inside at guard than on the edge at tackle. Grandfather, Bob Skoronski, is in the Packers Hall of Fame.
5 | Peter Skoronski, OL (Northwestern):

Experienced and highly ranked, before he lived up to the billing while dominating the Big Ten. Off the field his coaches have raved about his work ethic and character. His build is NFL ready but would probably fit much better inside at guard than on the edge at tackle. Grandfather, Bob Skoronski, is in the Packers Hall of Fame.

4 | Will Anderson Jr., Edge (Alabama): Finished the 2021 season as an unstoppable force. 35 tackles for loss, 17 sacks as a sophomore and backed that up with 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks when the attention was squarely on him in 2022. Refinement and growth with an NFL coaching staff could have him feared in the NFL soon.
4 | Will Anderson Jr., Edge (Alabama):

Finished the 2021 season as an unstoppable force. 35 tackles for loss, 17 sacks as a sophomore and backed that up with 17 tackles for loss and 10 sacks when the attention was squarely on him in 2022. Refinement and growth with an NFL coaching staff could have him feared in the NFL soon.

3 | C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State): Big arm and a bevy of athleticism surround his skillset with what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. His arm strength and build are both ideal for the position and will translate well. For a program that has become used to churning out pro-ready quarterbacks, he has a chance to be the best of the bunch.
3 | C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State):

Big arm and a bevy of athleticism surround his skillset with what it takes to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL. His arm strength and build are both ideal for the position and will translate well. For a program that has become used to churning out pro-ready quarterbacks, he has a chance to be the best of the bunch.

2 | Jalen Carter, IDL (Georgia): Off the field concerns aside, Carter plays with a first punch and motor that will tear down an offensive front as the game goes along. One of the strongest bodies in the 2023 draft class and it shows on tape. It will be interesting to see if he'd fit better as a true nose tackle or a three-technique in the NFL. Because he's certainly talented enough to succeed in both spots.
2 | Jalen Carter, IDL (Georgia):

Off the field concerns aside, Carter plays with a first punch and motor that will tear down an offensive front as the game goes along. One of the strongest bodies in the 2023 draft class and it shows on tape. It will be interesting to see if he'd fit better as a true nose tackle or a three-technique in the NFL. Because he's certainly talented enough to succeed in both spots.

1 | Bryce Young, QB (Alabama): Don't let the size fool you, Young is ready to step in as a long-term leader in the NFL. His poise in the pocket in the middle of trouble and ability to step into throws has him highly coveted entering the draft process. Should pick apart defenses for a long time if his slimmer frame holds up.
1 | Bryce Young, QB (Alabama):

Don't let the size fool you, Young is ready to step in as a long-term leader in the NFL. His poise in the pocket in the middle of trouble and ability to step into throws has him highly coveted entering the draft process. Should pick apart defenses for a long time if his slimmer frame holds up.

