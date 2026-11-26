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1) Dallas' very first Thanksgiving game came in 1966 with a heavyweight showdown against the Cleveland Browns. What Cowboys' Cotton Bowl record was set that day?

When the NFL announced that the Cowboys would play on Thanksgiving, many thought doing so was a waste of time. Nobody would leave their family and food to go to a football game that holiday evening. In fact, the Lions were already playing on Thanksgiving, but when the league asked if anyone else was interested in hosting a second game, only the Cowboys raised their hand. But team president and marketing guru Tex Schramm (pictured) knew what he was doing, and sure enough, 80,259 fans turned out. That not only marked the largest crowd ever for the club during its Cotton Bowl days, but it remained the franchise record for attendance until AT&T Stadium opened in 2009.