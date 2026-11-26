When it comes to the Cowboys' history on Thanksgiving, every fan knows about Jason Garrett's unexpected victory in 1994 or Clint Longley's amazing comeback in 1974. There's the ill-fated snow game in 1993 or, more recently, DaRon Bland's pick-six and the blowout win over Washington in 2023.
Common knowledge for you diehards, right? So let's dig in a little deeper for our feast of trivia to celebrate this year's holiday. Do you know the answers related to these memorable Turkey Day wins?
1) Dallas' very first Thanksgiving game came in 1966 with a heavyweight showdown against the Cleveland Browns. What Cowboys' Cotton Bowl record was set that day?
- Fastest game played.
- Largest attendance.
- Earliest start time.
- Coldest game.
2) When Dallas faced the Dolphins on Thanksgiving in 1999, which former Cowboys head coach was leading the Miami side that day?
- Jason Garrett
- Jimmy Johnson
- Mike McCarthy
- Bill Parcells
3) Which then-AFC team did the Cowboys dominate in a 51-7 victory on Thanksgiving Day 1980?
- Baltimore Colts
- Cleveland Browns
- Houston Oilers
- Seattle Seahawks
4) Who scored three touchdowns for the Cowboys in a win over rival Washington in their 1996 Thanksgiving matchup?
- Troy Aikman
- Michael Irvin
- Emmitt Smith
- Sherman Williams
5) This Cowboys quarterback holds the record for most touchdown passes in a Thanksgiving game, throwing five.
- Don Meredith
- Dak Prescott
- Tony Romo
- Danny White
6) Before the Cowboys tied the Packers during the 2025 season, the last time Dallas had played to a tie occurred 56 years earlier on Thanksgiving Day 1969 against another NFC rival. Who was the opponent?
- Los Angeles Rams
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- San Francisco 49ers
7) How many consecutive games have the Cowboys won on Thanksgiving heading into this battle against rival Philadelphia?
- Two
- Three
- Four
- Five
Weekly trivia for the 2026 regular season.