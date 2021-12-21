Tyron's Status Still Unclear; Backups To Rotate

"I don't know. It's too early. We'll see what he does in the Wednesday work," McCarthy said Monday afternoon at The Star, playfully chatting with the reporters. "I don't know that I have a declaration for you. I know you were excited about getting it early last week. I can't give it to you this week."

Smith has been dealing with ankle injuries for half the season. He missed three games (Denver, Atlanta, Kansas City) in November, only to return for the next three. But against Washington, he got rolled up on again, forcing him out of that game and he then missed Sunday's start against the Giants.

But if Smith doesn't play, it sounds like McCarthy is fine using two players in his spot.

Last Sunday, the Cowboys started Terence Steele at left tackle but also used a rotation with veteran Ty Nsekhe.

"I liked it. It was something we talked about during the course of the week and I think it's something that was beneficial for both guys," McCarthy said. "I think Terence was 40-plus reps and I think Ty came in at about 28. I liked the way it worked out and I thought it was a good changeup for the other side to deal with. I think it was good to play both of those guys."

The Cowboys also used Nsekhe in for jumbo packages at times to play alongside the starting tackles – Steele and La'el Collins.

This week against Washington, the Cowboys might see a healthier defensive line than what they saw in the previous meeting.