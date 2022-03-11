Veteran Kicker Greg Zuerlein Released By Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein as they continue to create salary cap space prior to next Wednesday's start to free agency and the new league year.

The move saves $2.25 million in cap space with roughly $300,000 in dead money.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal before the 2020 season and reunited with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who previously coached Zuerlein for eight seasons with the Rams. He made 82.9% of his field goal attempts in both seasons with the Cowboys, going 63-for-76 overall and 5-of-14 from 50-plus yards. He also missed nine extra points in two seasons, including a career-high six last year.

Before the playoffs in January, Fassel told reporters that Zuerlein's inconsistencies were partly due to lack of offseason training following back surgery. Zuerlein did make his only field goal try in the Cowboys' first-round loss to San Francisco, a 51-yarder.

So, what's next at kicker?

In February the Cowboys signed former SMU kicker Chris Naggar to the Reserve/Future list. The Texas native led the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage (81%) in 2020 and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's best kicker.