Offseason | 2022

Veteran Kicker Greg Zuerlein Released By Cowboys

Mar 11, 2022 at 03:45 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Veteran-Kicker-Greg-Zuerlein-Released-By-Cowboys-hero
AP Photo/Ric Tapia

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein as they continue to create salary cap space prior to next Wednesday's start to free agency and the new league year.

The move saves $2.25 million in cap space with roughly $300,000 in dead money.

Zuerlein signed a three-year, $7.5 million deal before the 2020 season and reunited with Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel, who previously coached Zuerlein for eight seasons with the Rams. He made 82.9% of his field goal attempts in both seasons with the Cowboys, going 63-for-76 overall and 5-of-14 from 50-plus yards. He also missed nine extra points in two seasons, including a career-high six last year.

Before the playoffs in January, Fassel told reporters that Zuerlein's inconsistencies were partly due to lack of offseason training following back surgery. Zuerlein did make his only field goal try in the Cowboys' first-round loss to San Francisco, a 51-yarder.

So, what's next at kicker?

In February the Cowboys signed former SMU kicker Chris Naggar to the Reserve/Future list. The Texas native led the American Athletic Conference in field goal percentage (81%) in 2020 and was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's best kicker.

Given Naggar's lack of NFL experience -- he made his first and only field goal attempt during a brief stint with the Browns last season -- it wouldn't be surprising if the Cowboys looked to bring in a veteran for more competition.

Related Content

news

FA Forecast: Can Cowboys Keep Their Top Players?

The Cowboys have over 20 free agents to re-sign but there are guys that have headlined the list all along. Can the Cowboys keep them all? It won't be easy but they are going to try before next week's start to free agency.
news

Cowboys Release Veteran TE Blake Jarwin

The Cowboys gave an injury designation to Blake Jarwin on Friday, releasing the veteran tight end who had recently undergone hip surgery.
news

Progress Report: Zeke Battled Through Knee Issue

A knee injury likely robbed Ezekiel Elliott of reaching optimum production in 2021, though he did hit 1,000 rushing yards once again and will eye a healthier 2022 season.
news

FA Forecast: Nearly Impossible To Re-Sign Everyone

The Cowboys have known all along they won't be able to sign all of their coveted free agents. Here's a look at some players who will likely get plenty of attention from other teams and could be on the move by next week.
news

What's Next For Safety: Look To The Draft?

In concluding a deep look at the safety position, it's time to consider this year's draft class and whether the Cowboys might finally consider a safety in 2022.
news

FA Forecast: What's Next For These Four Veterans?

As we get closer to the start of free agency, our week-long series on the Cowboys' free agents shifts to a group of players who have been starters and contributors, but will likely get to see what the market has in store for them.
news

Progress Report: Step Forward For Tyler Biadasz?

Tyler Biadasz showed progress in his first full season as the starting center. What's his outlook for 2022? Will the Cowboys bring in competition? Check out today's Progress Report.
news

What's Next For Safety: Finding Depth?

There might be bigger questions to answer in free agency, but it's concerning to think that all three of the Cowboys' top safeties from 2021 are out of contract. How will that be addressed?
news

FA Forecast: These Four Could Return To Add Depth

The start of free agency is right around the corner and the Cowboys have several decisions to make. Here's a look at some players who might down the line in priority, but could be on the roster in 2022.
news

Dak, Zack's Deals Restructured To Create Cap Space

As expected, the Cowboys have restructured quarterback Dak Prescott's contract to create roughly $15 million in salary cap space before the start of free agency.
news

Cowboys Sign WR Noah Brown To One-Year Extension

The Cowboys have big decisions ahead at the wide receiver position, but Noah Brown's status is no longer a question mark.
Advertising