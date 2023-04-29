Viliami Fehoko to Dallas as 4th-Round Pick

Round 4, No. 129: Viliami Fehoko, EDGE, San Jose State

Three things to know:

MWC Defensive Player of the Year (2022)

2x First-Team All-MWC

Cousin of Bucs' Pro Bowl lineman Vita Vea

There's a reason my pre-draft notes on Fehoko dubbed him the "Backfield Bully": he might as well start paying rent in the opposing backfield, because he lives there. It's not entirely difficult to see why, when you consider his bloodline — cousin of defensive superstar Vita Vea. You can see some traits shared between the two in the ability to knife into the backfield often at will, more so for Fehoko, as Vea is designed to stop the run while Fehoko lives on the edge and uses his natural bend and quickness to make it a long day for would-be blockers.

His size gives him exactly what Dan Quinn wants as far as being able to utilize him on the edge in 4-3 sets or to slide his technique inside a spot when it's a three-man front. His motor has no off switch and, in that regard, is very much like former second-round pick (2022) Sam Williams, also similar to Williams in pure aggressiveness post-snap.

Fehoko sees red on every play.

He has a nice mix of power (a lot of power) and finesse that will aid in any flex duties thrown his way by Quinn and head coach Mike McCarthy, now having a great opportunity to learn from DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and veterans like Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong as well. If you watch (or have ever watched) Fehoko play, you'll immediately notice the violence he chooses on every play; and that'll carry well in Dallas' bloodthirsty and opportunistic defense.

Once he gets a better control of his pad level and overall consistency, he'll be a very real problem in the NFL. He led San Jose State in tackles for a loss, sacks and forced fumbles in consecutive seasons, and also tossed in five pass break ups in 2021 alone.