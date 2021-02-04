What's Next For G/C: Where Do The Connors Plays?

How The Connors Fit Into 2021 Plans

No player took more snaps – offense or defense – than Connor Williams in 2020. His 1,114 snaps were the most on either side of the ball, but he missed just one play during the entire season.

With that, it doesn't appear as if his starting job will be in jeopardy next season. The safe bet at left guard should be Williams, who enters his fourth year in the NFL.

But it should be noted that Williams is also going to be in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2021.

While it seems premature to ask the question if he comes back the following year, it's something the Cowboys at least need to be thinking about.