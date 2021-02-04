What's Next | 2021

What's Next For G/C: Where Do The Connors Plays?

Feb 04, 2021 at 03:30 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

What’s-Next-For-G-C-Where-Do-The-Connors-Plays--hero

FRISCO, Texas – With so many questions to answers, this series will take a look at each position on the roster, and what choices might face the front office heading into 2021.

We'll continue on the offensive line, as the Cowboys will hope to get several key players back from injury.

Today, we'll focus again at the guard, specifically the left side of the line.

How The Connors Fit Into 2021 Plans

No player took more snaps – offense or defense – than Connor Williams in 2020. His 1,114 snaps were the most on either side of the ball, but he missed just one play during the entire season.

With that, it doesn't appear as if his starting job will be in jeopardy next season. The safe bet at left guard should be Williams, who enters his fourth year in the NFL.

But it should be noted that Williams is also going to be in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2021.

While it seems premature to ask the question if he comes back the following year, it's something the Cowboys at least need to be thinking about.

Because if there is a chance that Williams and the Cowboys part ways after this season, then it could change the mindset of the starting line, especially if Connor McGovern finds himself in the mix as a viable candidate to compete.

Last season was obviously unique in its own right. The offensive line dealt with numerous injuries across the board, from Tyron Smith to La'el Collins and then Zack Martin and Cam Erving. Even backup center Tyler Biadasz got hurt in the pre-game warmups when he was expected to start.

So there were many different starting combinations across the line, which put McGovern into the rotation quite often. In his first season to play, McGovern started eight of the final nine games at right guard, mostly in place of Zack Martin, who is expected to return to action this season.

So that begs the question – which of the two Connors will get the start at the other guard spot?

Again, all of that is assuming that both Smith and Collins return to their starting posts at tackle. And someone else solidifies the center spot in the middle.

But if it comes down to either McGovern or Williams for another guard spot, it could be an interesting dilemma for the Cowboys, especially if long-term availability comes into play.

Williams had some up-and-down moments last year, as did the entire line. Later in the season against the 49ers, coach Mike McCarthy claimed Williams might've played his best game of his career, at least of the 2020 season.

But on the other side, McGovern was also learning the ropes, playing his first season with the Cowboys after missing his rookie year due to injuries.

As we saw last season, it might be a situation that changes throughout the season on a week-to-week basis.

Certainly, the Cowboys are experienced in that. Either way, have two capable guards on the left side a good problem to have, one that wasn't always presenting itself last season.

More What's Next

Related Content

news

What's Next For G/C: Who Starts at Center in 2021?

So much uncertainty surrounds the QB position but it still seems likely that Dak Prescott will be back in 2021. But who snaps him the ball? That's a question that is tougher to answer.
news

What's Next For G/C: What & Where To Expect Zack

Since he entered the NFL in 2014, Zack Martin has arguably been the best guard in football. But he showed his value last year when he played tackle. So what does the future hold for Martin in 2021?
news

What's Next For CB: Possible Draft Options?

The Cowboys have a lot to decide about cornerback before late April, but depending on what happens in free agency, corner could be a position to watch in this year's draft.
news

What's Next For CB: Building Around Trevon Diggs?

Our offseason position series continues at cornerback with a closer look at Trevon Diggs' rookie season and future.
news

What's Next For CB: The Future For Awuzie, Lewis?

Our offseason position series continues at cornerback, where two key veterans are set to be free agents in March.
news

What's Next For QB: Time To Draft An QB Early?

Our series of QB questions focuses on the NFL Draft. While the Cowboys took a quarterback in the seventh round last year, should they take a more aggressive approach this year?
news

What's Next For QB: What's The 2021 Backup Plan? 

Our series of QB questions shifts to the backup position, which saw plenty of reps in 2020. So who gets the No. 2 snaps this year?
news

What's Next For QB: How To Handle Dak's Deal

With so much uncertainty in the air, this is the time to answer pressing questions. Let's start at the quarterback spot, where it kicks off with a not-so-new topic: Dak's contract.

Advertising