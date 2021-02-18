What's Next For WR: Re-Visiting The CeeDee Pick

Re-Visiting The CeeDee Pick

Right around the time the 2020 Cowboys started piling up losses, a sharp narrative shift came into play.

As the Cowboys continued to surrender stacks of stats in losses to Arizona, Washington and others, people began to wonder: given the obvious problems on defense, had the Cowboys' front office been smart to select CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

On the surface, it seems like a fair question. The Cowboys' defense was historically bad last season. They surrendered more points than any defense in franchise history, they finished 28th in scoring defense and they allowed an absurd 159 rushing yards per game.

Laying those problems at the feet of CeeDee Lamb feels awfully short-sighted, though.

For starters, Lamb managed to meet the loftiest expectations on a Cowboys rookie since Ezekiel Elliott was drafted. From the time Lamb's name was called on draft night, excitement for his potential was through the roof. The hype only intensified when he was given the famous No. 88 – and when he showed off during an incredibly impressive rookie training camp.

Lamb wasn't perfect. He had issues with drops at times during the season, and he struggled with consistency from week to week, particularly after Dak Prescott was lost for the year.

Even still, the rookie wide out easily met the bar. Lamb finished his first season with 74 catches for 935 yards – setting a franchise rookie catch record, and finishing second in yardage behind only Bob Hayes. He made 18 receptions of 20-plus yards, which tied him with Green Bay's Davante Adams for 11th-best in the NFL. His acrobatic touchdown against Minnesota proved his capability for making show-stopping plays, not to mention his impressive displays against Atlanta, Cleveland, San Francisco and Philadelphia.

On top of that, it's worth considering what the Cowboys' other options were when they came up on the clock last spring.

Receiver was one of the only offensive position the Cowboys heavily considered with their 17th overall pick. Aside from that, they likely had their chance between a bevy of different defenders.

They were tied to a couple high-profile cornerbacks in Clemson's A.J. Terrell and Alabama's Trevon Diggs. Terrell went off the board to Atlanta one pick before them. Ironically, Diggs fell all the way to pick No. 51, where the Cowboys made him their second-round pick. Suffice to say, opting in a different direction with pick No. 17 turned out very well.

The Cowboys also considered a pass rusher in LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, who wound up going three spots later to the Jacksonville Jaguars.