What's Next For QB: Time To Draft An QB Early?

FRISCO, Texas – With so many questions to answers, this series will take a look at each position on the roster, and what choices might face the front office heading into 2021.
We'll continue at quarterback, as the Cowboys have some big decisions to make.
Today, we'll focus on the draft. While they picked Ben DiNucci in the seventh round last year, it seems as if the Cowboys might want to take a different approach.
Addressing In The Draft?
This upcoming year will mark the 33rd draft class during Jerry Jones' tenure as the Cowboys' owner and general manager. In those 33 years, this will mark the ninth time they have held a top 10 pick in the NFL draft.
The point being: it's not every year the Dallas Cowboys hold a top 10 draft pick.
This is an especially interesting year to have one, as the team's quarterback position is as uncertain as it's been in quite some time. Of course, they can keep Prescott under contract for at least another year by virtue of the franchise tag – but what about the long-term future?
If, for some reason, the Cowboys want to look at a reset, the opportunity is certainly there. This draft class features quite a few star quarterback prospects, from Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields, to BYU's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State's Trey Lance.
If the Cowboys want to draft a talented young quarterback, they may not have a better chance than with this top 10 pick.
And if that's not what they want, then it might be smart to secure Prescott's long-term future before they're on the clock.
It's always possible they could use a later draft pick on a quarterback. Prescott himself was a fourth-round pick, after all, and Mike McCarthy seems to like developing young quarterbacks. But it is worth noting that this team just drafted Ben DiNucci in the seventh round last spring.
And in a league where the vast majority of starting quarterbacks were drafted inside the first 40 picks, it's probably not a good strategy to hope that lightning strikes twice.