What's Next For QB: Time To Draft An QB Early?

Addressing In The Draft?

This upcoming year will mark the 33rd draft class during Jerry Jones' tenure as the Cowboys' owner and general manager. In those 33 years, this will mark the ninth time they have held a top 10 pick in the NFL draft.

The point being: it's not every year the Dallas Cowboys hold a top 10 draft pick.

This is an especially interesting year to have one, as the team's quarterback position is as uncertain as it's been in quite some time. Of course, they can keep Prescott under contract for at least another year by virtue of the franchise tag – but what about the long-term future?