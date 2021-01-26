What's Next For QB: What's The 2021 Backup Plan? 

That probably depends on the rest of the dominoes. Dalton handled himself well in Prescott's absence, but was it enough to earn a crack at a starting job? Perhaps. At the very least, it feels fair to say he outplayed his $3 million contract in Dallas.

The NFL salary cap isn't going to grow this year, thanks to the onset of COVID-19. Combine that fact with the cost of paying Prescott, and the Cowboys could find themselves hard up against the cap.

Can they afford to bring Dalton back, or will another team be able to offer a better opportunity – not to mention more money? Could the Cowboys take a chance on someone like Garrett Gilbert, who handled himself well in his lone start against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season?