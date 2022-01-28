Why Retaining Dan Quinn As DC Is A "Huge Victory"

Jones didn't get into specifics regarding Quinn's contract but said Quinn is "staying and being our coordinator for years to come."

The Cowboys hired Quinn last January to revamp a 2020 defense that allowed the most points and second-most rushing yards in franchise history. Spurred by effective free agent signings and All-Pro seasons from cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the defense rose to seventh in scoring defense, allowing 21.1 points per game.

Quinn had interviewed with five teams for head coaching vacancies around the league, including a second interview with the Bears, who ultimately hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Jones was asked if he believed another team had offered Quinn a head coaching opportunity.

"I believe that very much," he said.

Last Friday on The Fan, Jones declined to discuss the status of anyone on the coaching staff, including head coach Mike McCarthy, fresh off the team's playoff loss.

A week later, Jones emphasized that McCarthy's job security was never in question. He simply didn't want to talk publicly about the staff at all because the club was in a "competitive situation" trying to keep Quinn.

"This is the thing I want to clear up: Mike was very involved in this process and very involved in trying to give us every chance to keep Dan Quinn," Jones said. "There's no question it was a competitive situation and I couldn't really get out and speak to it publicly because I didn't want to push teams toward him."

This isn't the first time Jones has fought to keep a sought-after assistant from jumping to another opportunity. After the 2003 season, he gave Sean Payton a raise to stay as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach on Bill Parcells' staff. In 2007, he did the same to keep Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator on Wade Phillips' staff.

To Jones and McCarthy, retaining Quinn was vital for the Cowboys to build on a 12-5 season moving forward.