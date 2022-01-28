Offseason | 2022

Why Retaining Dan Quinn As DC Is A "Huge Victory"

Jan 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Why-Retaining-Dan-Quinn-As-DC-Is-A-“Huge-Victory”-hero
AP Photo/Logan Bowles

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys' first-round playoff loss to San Francisco will sting throughout the offseason and perhaps longer.

But the club did find some solace late this week by retaining Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator -- a move described by Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones as a "huge victory."

"To be able to maintain him and the continuity involved with our team is, in my mind, worth moving mountains for, and I think we did," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday.

Jones didn't get into specifics regarding Quinn's contract but said Quinn is "staying and being our coordinator for years to come."

The Cowboys hired Quinn last January to revamp a 2020 defense that allowed the most points and second-most rushing yards in franchise history. Spurred by effective free agent signings and All-Pro seasons from cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, the defense rose to seventh in scoring defense, allowing 21.1 points per game.

Quinn had interviewed with five teams for head coaching vacancies around the league, including a second interview with the Bears, who ultimately hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Jones was asked if he believed another team had offered Quinn a head coaching opportunity.

"I believe that very much," he said.

Last Friday on The Fan, Jones declined to discuss the status of anyone on the coaching staff, including head coach Mike McCarthy, fresh off the team's playoff loss.

A week later, Jones emphasized that McCarthy's job security was never in question. He simply didn't want to talk publicly about the staff at all because the club was in a "competitive situation" trying to keep Quinn.

"This is the thing I want to clear up: Mike was very involved in this process and very involved in trying to give us every chance to keep Dan Quinn," Jones said. "There's no question it was a competitive situation and I couldn't really get out and speak to it publicly because I didn't want to push teams toward him."

This isn't the first time Jones has fought to keep a sought-after assistant from jumping to another opportunity. After the 2003 season, he gave Sean Payton a raise to stay as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach on Bill Parcells' staff. In 2007, he did the same to keep Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator on Wade Phillips' staff.

To Jones and McCarthy, retaining Quinn was vital for the Cowboys to build on a 12-5 season moving forward.

"Mike and I worked together in a joint effort. That's what it's going to take this year," Jones said. "We did some things this year that I'm really proud of with our coaching staff. We did some things I'm proud of with our team. We didn't do a lot of things that we need to do to not be sitting here out of the playoffs next year, and we're all committed to do it."

Related Content

news

Jones Addresses McCarthy, Quinn, Payton & More

Jerry Jones had plenty to say Friday morning in an impromptu radio call. He addressed Mike McCarthy's status, Dan Quinn's return, the future of Kellen Moore and even discussed Sean Payton.
news

What's The Next Step For Micah Parsons?

Micah Parsons made things look easy as a rookie. But building on that success will be a greater challenge -- one he embraces.
news

Quinn Named NFL's Top Assistant Coach Award

Not only does it appear Dan Quinn is staying as the defensive coordinator, but he was voted as the NFL's best assistant coach for the past season.
news

Dan Quinn Expected To Remain On Cowboys Staff

While Dan Quinn has interviewed for several head coaching vacancies over the past few weeks, it now appears as if he's returning to the Cowboys in 2022, according to multiple reports.
news

Mick Shots: Time Is Always Of The Essence

Plenty of coaching tidbits, playoff notes and Cowboys updates. And find out who he thinks is the real MVP of the Rams-Bucs thriller.
news

All-Opponent: 49ers, Bucs & Broncos Lead The Way

This is the time of year you'll see All-NFL teams, whether it's Pro Bowl or All-Pro or something else. For DallasCowboys.com, we didn't see all the teams. But here's our annual All-Opponent team of the players just on the Cowboys' schedule.
news

Assessing The Cowboys' 2021 Draft Class

As attention turns toward the 2022 NFL Draft, how did the Cowboys' full, 11-man 2021 draft class fare in its first season?
news

Micah Parsons Named PFWA Rookie Of The Year

Micah Parsons continues collecting individual awards, this time named Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.
news

24 on 24: Early Look At Cowboys' Possible Draft Fits

With the Cowboys having the 24th pick in the upcoming draft, we take a very early look into possible fits. Starting today, we'll look at draft needs on the 24th day of each month, leading up to April.
news

Wanting A Larger Role For Amari Cooper?

Amari Cooper's usage seemed to be a recurring problem spot for the Cowboys' offense in 2021. Is there more they can do to get all of their pass-catchers involved moving forward?
news

What Stood Out: Writers React To Playoff Games

While the Cowboys were on the outside looking in, the NFL playoffs produced four of the best games you'll seen in one weekend. From the QB play, to the refs spotting the ball to everything else, our writers shared their thoughts on the Divisional round.
Advertising