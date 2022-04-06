5 Second-Year Players To Watch For The Cowboys

Josh Ball

Let's circle back to what head coach Mike McCarthy said about Ball 360 days ago when the Cowboys drafted the 23-year-old offensive tackle in the fourth round:

"I feel he has left tackle traits," McCarthy said. "That's clearly why he was so attractive to us, particularly at that point. Hopefully he can be a swing tackle because when you get to the 53 (full roster), now the next challenge is how does a player get up to the 48 (game day active roster)? The swing tackle is obviously very important in the eight offensive linemen that you keep up on game day."

The Cowboys never got a full read on Ball's potential last year. He injured his ankle just as the padded practices began in training camp. He spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve. He never got to play in any of the four preseason games, either.